Dec. 21: Old Town Newhall Farmers Market

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Santa Clara River Watershed Area Steering Committee meeting will be held Thursday, Dec. 19, 1-3 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, Carl Boyer Room.
|
The Federal Trade Commission is banning hidden fees charged for event tickets and hotel stays, the agency announced Tuesday, citing a recent rise in customer complaints of bait-and-switch pricing.
|
The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees held their Annual Organizational Meeting on Monday, Dec. 16. At that meeting the Board members elected officers and representatives of the Board for 2025.
|
The Gibbon Conservation Center’s “Adopt a Gibbon” program helps provide for the food and supplements needed to maintain each gibbon in optimal health. there are currently 31 gibbons waiting to be adopted this holiday season.
|
In its 10th year of operation, and, as it does every weekend throughout the year. the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 8:30 am to 1 p.m.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station will host Coffee With a Cop, along with a holiday toy drive on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Valencia Hills Community Church.
|
Faith Community Church in Newhall will welcome hundreds of neighbors to the church campus on Saturday, Dec. 21, for its annual “Festividad for Christ” celebration.
|
Lief Labs, a formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements headquartered in Valencia, has announced that Lief was recognized with the “Stars of the 101 Innovation Award” from the Association for Corporate Growth 101 Corridor chapter.
|
Behind Kaleb Lowery's fifth double-double of the season, The Master's University men's basketball team defeated Montana State-Northern 76-66 Monday, Dec. 16 at the Cactus Classic in Glendale, Ariz.
|
1839
- Judge John F. Powell born in Galway, Ireland [story
]
|
Castaic Union School District has announced Erik Richardson will be sworn in as the newly elected governing board trustee, representing Trustee Area A.
|
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced today that Los Angeles county has filed a lawsuit against the owners and operators of Chiquita Canyon Landfill, seeking to address ongoing environmental and public health hazards caused by the landfill’s operations and seek relief for impacted communities under siege.
|
The MAIN will host comics David Studebaker and Carlos Oscar for a live comedy performance Thursday, Dec. 19, 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has launched the Los Angeles County Medical Debt Relief Program, an initiative designed by the Medical Debt Coalition, which is working together to address the growing crisis of medical debt that disproportionately affects vulnerable communities across the county.
|
This Sunday, Dec. 15, the city of Santa Clarita will mark its 37th birthday.
|
|
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board will hold its annual organizational meeting Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 5:30 p.m.
|
The William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will hold its annual organizational meeting Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m.
|
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, Buying and Selling a Business, on Thursday, Dec. 19 from noon to 1:15 p.m.
|
The Master's University men's basketball team opened up the Cactus Classic with a 91-64 win over Montana Western Saturday, Dec. 14 in Glendale, Ariz.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 16 to Sunday, Dec. 22.
|
1902
- Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story
]
|
1987
- Incorporation: Santa Clarita officially becomes a city [story
]
|
1931
- Season's first major storm deposits 9 inches of snow in Newhall, 10 in Saugus [story
]
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.