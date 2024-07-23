header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
July 23
1982 - Vic Morrow & two child actors killed in helicopter crash at Indian Dunes during filming of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
Twilight Zone Movie
El-Farra Earns Coaches Associations’ Student-Athlete Scholarship
| Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024
El-Farra
Photo by Carla Sophia Velasco/COC Sports Information.


By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director 

College of the Canyons graduating sophomore Jonah El-Farra has been named a California Community Colleges Men’s Basketball Coaches Associations (CCCMBCA) student-athlete scholarship recipient for the 2023-24 season.

El-Farra is one of two honorees selected by the CCCMBCA. He is joined by Sean Richardson of Skyline College in receiving the $750 scholarship award.

Honorees must have participated in basketball at a California Community College for two seasons while also completing 40 semester units or 60 quarter units with a grade-point average of 3.25 or above. Individuals were evaluated based on their athletic accomplishments as well as their involvement in other campus and community activities.

“Jonah is a hard worker both in the classroom and on the court as demonstrated by his academic accomplishments and the fact that he was recognized by the conference as a first team player,” said Howard Fisher, College of the Canyons head coach. “As our team captain, he led the state in rebounding and will also be an All-State All-Academic honoree.”

El-Farra was a two-time All-Western State Conference (WSC) selection for the Cougars after leading the state with 11.9 rebounds per game as a sophomore.

The West Ranch High School graduate posted a spectacular sophomore season at Canyons, which included a team-best 16.3 points per game to rank eighth in the WSC and fourth among WSC, South programs. Likewise, El-Farra’s shooting percentage of 55.2 was tops on the team and seventh in the WSC. He reached double-digit point totals in 24 of 28 games, topping 20 points on eight occasions. Additionally, El-Farra totaled 18 games with double-digit rebound totals.

He was also one of the COC Athletic Department’s six Student-Athlete Academic Excellence Award Winners, and was included among the nearly 100 Cougar student-athletes included in the college’s class of 2024.

At season’s end El-Farra announced his commitment to Westminster University, an NCAA Division II program located in Salt Lake City, UT, as the next stop in his academic and athletic career.

El-Farra plans to major in political science in preparation for law school.
After Historic Run, TMU Coach Zach Schroeder Steps Down

After Historic Run, TMU Coach Zach Schroeder Steps Down
Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024
Zach Schroeder, the head coach for The Master’s University track and cross country programs, is stepping down to be closer to family.
FULL STORY...

Five Cougars Taking Skills to Next Level

Five Cougars Taking Skills to Next Level
Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024
College of the Canyons baseball is sending five players to four-year universities to continue their academic journeys and athletic careers following the 2024 season.
FULL STORY...

Pitcher Mack Skeels Commits to Mustangs Baseball

Pitcher Mack Skeels Commits to Mustangs Baseball
Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024
The Master's University baseball has signed pitcher Mack Skeels to join the team for the 2025 season.
FULL STORY...

Saugus High Infielder Toby Lite Signs with TMU Baseball

Saugus High Infielder Toby Lite Signs with TMU Baseball
Thursday, Jul 18, 2024
Toby Lite, a middle infielder from Saugus High School has signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at The Master's University.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Food Pantry in Need of Volunteers
The SCV Food Pantry is in need of volunteers to help sort food, stock shelves, fill bags and distribute food to its residents in need Monday through Thursday and Saturday of each week.
SCV Food Pantry in Need of Volunteers
Supes Unanimously Approve Creation of Ethics Commission, Reform
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Tuesday a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Chair Lindsey P. Horvath that directs the creation of an independent Ethics Commission and ethics reform measures to improve transparency and create greater oversight in County government.
Supes Unanimously Approve Creation of Ethics Commission, Reform
Aug. 4: Call for Art ‘Body & Presence’ Exhibit Deadline
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for its upcoming “Body & Presence” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the Canyon Country Community Center during the City's annual Business for Artists Conference.
Aug. 4: Call for Art ‘Body & Presence’ Exhibit Deadline
After Historic Run, TMU Coach Zach Schroeder Steps Down
Zach Schroeder, the head coach for The Master’s University track and cross country programs, is stepping down to be closer to family.
After Historic Run, TMU Coach Zach Schroeder Steps Down
July 24: SCV Senior Center Wellness Program Lecture on Kidney Health
The community is invited to an SCV Senior Center Health and Wellness program lecture “Let’s Talk About Kidney Health” on Wednesday, July 24, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
July 24: SCV Senior Center Wellness Program Lecture on Kidney Health
Five Cougars Taking Skills to Next Level
College of the Canyons baseball is sending five players to four-year universities to continue their academic journeys and athletic careers following the 2024 season.
Five Cougars Taking Skills to Next Level
Pitcher Mack Skeels Commits to Mustangs Baseball
The Master's University baseball has signed pitcher Mack Skeels to join the team for the 2025 season.
Pitcher Mack Skeels Commits to Mustangs Baseball
L.A. County’s Drug-Related Overdose Deaths Plateau for First Time in Decade
Drug-related overdose and poisoning deaths plateaued for the first time in ten years in 2023 in Los Angeles County, a new Los Angeles County Department of Public Health analysis of Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner data has found.
L.A. County’s Drug-Related Overdose Deaths Plateau for First Time in Decade
Vector Control Launches Summer Safeguarding Campaign
As temperatures soar in Los Angeles, so do the numbers of mosquitoes and their relentless, itchy bites.
Vector Control Launches Summer Safeguarding Campaign
Today in SCV History (July 23)
1982 - Vic Morrow & two child actors killed in helicopter crash at Indian Dunes during filming of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
Twilight Zone Movie
Ken Striplin | City Cinemas Brings Back Movies Under the Stars
Picture this…a cozy blanket laid out on the grass, the warm evening breeze and your favorite film playing on the big screen.
Ken Striplin | City Cinemas Brings Back Movies Under the Stars
Former Hart High Standout Honored at White House’s NCAA Sports Day
The California State University, Los Angeles Golden Eagle volleyball team, which included middle blocker Shelby Grubbs from Newhall, was welcomed to the White House on Monday, alongside other national champions from the past academic year, to celebrate their accomplishments as part of NCAA Sports Day.
Former Hart High Standout Honored at White House’s NCAA Sports Day
Sept. 7: ‘Silents Under the Stars’ Returns to Hart Park
The Friends of Hart Park - in partnership with the Natural History Museum and Los Angeles County Parks - is pleased to announce the return of their signature event “Silents Under the Stars” on Saturday, Sept. 7, starting at 6 p.m., at William S. Hart Park.
Sept. 7: ‘Silents Under the Stars’ Returns to Hart Park
COC Fall 2024 Offering Flexible Learning Options
To help students balance education with their diverse work and family responsibilities, College of the Canyons will offer a wide variety of flexible learning options during the fall 2024 semester.
COC Fall 2024 Offering Flexible Learning Options
Santa Clarita Announces Upcoming Lane Closures
Beginning Monday, July 29, crews will start the construction of traffic circulation modifications on two intersections, part of the federally-funded, Traffic and Pedestrian Circulation and Safety Improvements Project.
Santa Clarita Announces Upcoming Lane Closures
Oct. 19: Save the Date for Circle of Hope’s Annual Tea
Circle of Hope's Annual Tea is one of Santa Clarita’s most anticipated fundraisers bringing awareness of breast cancer and raising funds to help those in our local community fighting this disease.
Oct. 19: Save the Date for Circle of Hope’s Annual Tea
‘S.W.A.T.’ Among Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 22 - Sunday, July 28.
‘S.W.A.T.’ Among Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
SCV SELPA Seeking Children with Disabilities
The Santa Clarita Valley Special Education Local Plan Area (SCV SELPA) and its member districts actively seek out all individuals with exceptional needs, from birth to age 22, including infants and children parentally placed in private schools.
SCV SELPA Seeking Children with Disabilities
Caltrans Announces Overnight Southbound I-5 Lane Closures in Castaic Area
The California Department of Transportation announced the right lane of southbound Interstate 5 will be blocked overnight Monday, July 22 through Friday, July 26 from two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic Lake Hughes Road for paving work.
Caltrans Announces Overnight Southbound I-5 Lane Closures in Castaic Area
Ransomware Attack Closes L.A. County Superior Court
The Superior Court of Los Angeles County will be closed Monday, July 22, as the Court works diligently to repair and reboot network systems that were severely impacted by a ransomware attack first detected the morning of Friday, July 19.
Ransomware Attack Closes L.A. County Superior Court
Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley through Thursday as high temperatures have been forecast.
Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
Sewage Spill Closes Two L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has closed two beaches due to a recent sewage spill.
Sewage Spill Closes Two L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (July 22)
2000 - Historic Larinan house in Pico Canyon burns down [story]
Larinan house burning
