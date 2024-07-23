El-Farra Earns Coaches Associations’ Student-Athlete Scholarship

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons graduating sophomore Jonah El-Farra has been named a California Community Colleges Men’s Basketball Coaches Associations (CCCMBCA) student-athlete scholarship recipient for the 2023-24 season.

El-Farra is one of two honorees selected by the CCCMBCA. He is joined by Sean Richardson of Skyline College in receiving the $750 scholarship award.

Honorees must have participated in basketball at a California Community College for two seasons while also completing 40 semester units or 60 quarter units with a grade-point average of 3.25 or above. Individuals were evaluated based on their athletic accomplishments as well as their involvement in other campus and community activities.

“Jonah is a hard worker both in the classroom and on the court as demonstrated by his academic accomplishments and the fact that he was recognized by the conference as a first team player,” said Howard Fisher, College of the Canyons head coach. “As our team captain, he led the state in rebounding and will also be an All-State All-Academic honoree.”

El-Farra was a two-time All-Western State Conference (WSC) selection for the Cougars after leading the state with 11.9 rebounds per game as a sophomore.

The West Ranch High School graduate posted a spectacular sophomore season at Canyons, which included a team-best 16.3 points per game to rank eighth in the WSC and fourth among WSC, South programs. Likewise, El-Farra’s shooting percentage of 55.2 was tops on the team and seventh in the WSC. He reached double-digit point totals in 24 of 28 games, topping 20 points on eight occasions. Additionally, El-Farra totaled 18 games with double-digit rebound totals.

He was also one of the COC Athletic Department’s six Student-Athlete Academic Excellence Award Winners, and was included among the nearly 100 Cougar student-athletes included in the college’s class of 2024.

At season’s end El-Farra announced his commitment to Westminster University, an NCAA Division II program located in Salt Lake City, UT, as the next stop in his academic and athletic career.

El-Farra plans to major in political science in preparation for law school.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...