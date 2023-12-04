Heartbreaking Loss for Mustangs in Florida

It came down to the final 3.2 seconds.

The Master’s University men’s basketball team was down 76-74 on the road in West Palm Beach, Fla. against the Keiser Seahawks.

Jordan Caruso inbounded the ball under TMU’s basket to a wide open Caden Starr, but his 3-point attempt to win it clanked off the rim.

Kaleb Lowery collected the offensive rebound, but his put back was off the mark as the buzzer sounded.

The Mustangs’ bid for a second win in as many nights in south Florida coming just that short.

“First off credit to Keiser,” said TMU head coach Kelvin Starr. “They competed all night.”

The game against went back-and-forth, with TMU (6-2) clinging to a 35-32 halftime lead, only to see the Seahawks win the second half 44-39. Both defenses were on full display as TMU shot 38% from the field while holding Keiser to 39%. Both teams also shot 75% from the line.

The difference may very well have come down to turnovers as The Master’s committed 16 that led to 17 points for Keiser. TMU only scored nine points off Keiser’s 12 turnovers.

“Super disappointing on our end,” Starr said. “No field goals and four turnovers in the last five minutes is not going to get it done on the road or in any game. If you want to compete for championships you have to learn how to win close games. That’s on me. We will get back to practice next week.”

Four different Mustangs scored in double figures, led by Kaleb Lowery’s 19 points. Tiago Soares collected a career-high 13 points, with Jordan Caruso getting 13 and Caden Starr finishing with 10. Kamrin Oriol scored eight and had a team-high nine rebounds, with Lowery also collecting four blocks in the game.

The Master’s will have a week off before hosting Justice College next Friday in The MacArthur Center. The game will be part of a double-header as the women’s team will play Justice at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men’s game at 7:30 p.m.

