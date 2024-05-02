CalArts Alum Earns Tony Nomination

Baker has built an international portfolio working in opera, dance, and theater, and his Tony nomination for the lighting design of the new musical “Illinoise”features work with frequent collaborator Justin Peck, who directed, choreographed, and wrote the book with Jackie Sibblies Drury. The coming-of-age show is based on the 2005 album Illinois by indie musician Sufjan Stevens.
Peck and Baker have collaborated on more than 30 premieres worldwide since 2010, including Dig the Sky and Copland Dance Episodes for the New York City Ballet. Baker currently serves as the lighting director for the Boston Ballet.
Also nominated this year was 2023 Herb Alpert Award recipient for TheaterWhitney White for Best Direction of a Play for Jaja’s African Hair Braiding. Like other Alpert theater winners, White will have a residency at CalArts.
Presented by the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League, the 77th annual Tony Awards ceremony will be broadcast from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on Sunday, June 16 at 5 pm PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the US.
Christine N. Ziemba is the director of Content at CalArts, responsible for the Institute’s editorial in both print and online platforms. In addition, she oversees CalArts’ social media accounts. In her spare time, she writes about the Santa Clarita food scene at scvfoodie.com.
The Tony Award nominations, which honor excellence in live Broadway theater, were announced on April 30 with lighting designer and California Institute of the Arts alum Brandon Stirling Baker (Theater BFA 10) among the nominees.
The cheers will be heard blocks away later this month as more than 11,000 graduating students cross the stage in front of California State University, Northridge’s iconic University Library as CSUN celebrates its 2024 commencement.
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley will be held Saturday, May 4, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. at Central Park, with the theme “May The Cure Be With You,” a Disney/Star Wars celebration.
Nichole Muro was brilliant in the circle through seven shutout innings and Gigi Garcia broke the game open with a two-run double in the sixth inning as No. 15 College of the Canyons got past No. 18 Cuesta College 4-0 in its 3C2A Southern California Regional Playoffs play-in game at Whitten Field on Tuesday.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Sydney Tamondong (women's tennis) and Nathaniel Wilkinson (men's track and field) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running April 22-27.
The Los Angeles County, Department of Public Social Services, and the Department of Public Health’s CalFresh Healthy Living Program have launched the annual CalFresh Awareness Month campaign to remove barriers associated with applying for food assistance.
College of the Canyons captured a 13th straight Western State Conference Championship on Monday, April 29 at Knollwood Country Club, after a 36-hole tourney that saw all six players finish in the top-10 of the field's individual standings and send the Cougars to another 3C2A Southern California Regional Championship event.
Thanks to the community's support, E.C. Loomis Insurance Associates has officially awarded a $10,000 donation to The American Cancer Society, a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation teamed up with the city of Santa Clarita, College of the Canyons, L.A. County's America's Job Center of California and the Chamber of Commerce to host the fourth Santa Clarita Valley job fair.
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to announce its upcoming celebration in honor of Día de los Niños/Día de los Libros on Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library Branch.
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced the introduction of AB 2863, a bill aimed at protecting consumers and putting more money back in people’s pockets by simplifying the cancellation process for subscription services.
