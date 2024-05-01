The American Cancer Society Awarded $10,000

Thanks to the community’s support, E.C. Loomis Insurance Associates has officially awarded a $10,000 donation to The American Cancer Society, a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer.

The $10,000 donation will stay within the community, ensuring that those battling cancer receive crucial support including rides to and from treatment, enabling patients to access necessary care conveniently.

Additionally, the donation will help cover hotel stays for individuals who must travel for specialized treatment.

E.C. Loomis Insurance Associates originally received a $5,000 donation for The American Cancer Society thanks to a submission process with Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance through their 2024 Make More Happen Awards. A story of their local partnership was featured on the official Make More Happen microsite, where E.C. Loomis Insurance Associates had the opportunity to raise $5,000 by conducting a local awareness campaign for the nonprofit.

Together with the community, the goal was met increasing the total donation to $10,000 for The American Cancer Society.



“Recognizing independent agents’ dedication to their communities and nonprofit partners is what the Make More Happen Awards is all about,” said Jen Rolbiecki, Safeco Southern California Region Senior Territory Manager. “E.C. Loomis Insurance Associates is a shining example of the amazing work agents do in the Central Coast-area and we hope by sharing inspiring stories motivates others to do the same.”

Throughout 2024, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will select up to 37 independent agents nationwide for a Make More Happen Award donating up to $370,000 to the nonprofits they support. Agencies became eligible for the award by submitting an application and photos demonstrating their commitment to a specific nonprofit.

