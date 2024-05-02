Canyons Wins 13th Consecutive WSC Title

College of the Canyons Mens Golf captured a 13th straight Western State Conference Championship on Monday, April 29 at Knollwood Country Club, after a 36-hole tourney that saw all six players finish in the top-10 of the field’s individual standings and send the Cougars to another 3C2A Southern California Regional Championship event.

Canyons (122-9) won its eighth conference event of the season with a five-man, 36-hole score of 724 (363/361). That easily placed the Cougars ahead of runner-up Santa Barbara City College (759-379/380) and third place Bakersfield College (760-389/371).

COC started its day with a 7 a.m. tee time and finished the first 18 holes a combined three-over-par. The Cougars then shaved two strokes off its opening-round total to finish one-over in the afternoon round. Earlier this season, Canyons recorded even-par team scores in three straight tourneys.

Individually, it was Hugo Boyer taking medalist honors for the day with a score of 142 (73/69). His score of three-under par at the second 18 holes tied with teammate Ethan Posthumus for the low round of the day. Posthumus finished one stroke off the pace at 143 (74/69) to tie for second place on the day.

Additionally, Posthumus and Boyer finish the regular season as co-champions of the WSC Individual title. Both recorded cumaltive season stroke totals of 638 across their 10 best conferene rounds.

Owen Crockett shot an even par round of 72 in the second round to highlight a day which he carded a 146 (74/72) and tied for fifth place.

Ryan Giardino finished seventh at 147 (71/76) after an opening-round score of one-under-par.

Paul Grimonpon also finished one-under-par in the morning round before ending the day at 148 (71/77) and placing eighth.

Hannes Yngve at 149 (74/75) tied for 10th on the day to round out the Cougars’ scoring.

Yngve was joined by Crockett and Grimonpon in earning All-WSC honors for the season.

Canyons has now won 13 straight conference titles (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022, 2023, 2024) and 27 overall.

COC will next play at the 3C2A Southern California Championships being held at Rio Bravo Country Club beginning Sunday, May 5. The 36-hole tournament continues Monday, May 6. The Cougars will be playing at the regional championships for the 34th time in program history.

The 2024 3C2A State Championships will be held May 12-13 at Sandpiper Golf Course in Goleta.

Team Scores

1. Canyons (724-363/361) 2. Santa Barbara (759-379/380) 3. Bakersfield (760-389/371) 4. Ventura (771-389/382) 5. Citrus (782-391/391) 6. Glendale (786-400/386) 7. Antelope Valley (796-396/400) 8. Allan Hancock (880-450/430)

Canyons Individual Scores

Hugo Boyer (142-73/69-medalist); Ethan Posthumus (143-74/69-T2nd); Owen Crockett (146-74/72-T5th); Ryan Giardino (147-71/76-7th); Paul Grimonpon (148-71/77-8th); Hannes Yngve (149-74/75-T10th)

Field Individual Top 20

1 – 142 — Hugo Boyer/COC (73/69)

2 – 143 – Ethan Posthumus/COC (74/69)

T3 – 145 —Blaize Rader/BC (74/71); Grant Harrer/BC (74/71)

T5 – 146 — Owen Crockett/COC (74/72); Vicente Rodriguez/SBCC (75/71)

7 – 147 — Ryan Giardino/COC (71/76)

8 – 148 —Paul Grimonpon/COC (71/77)

T9 – 149 — Hannes Yngve/COC (74/75); Ikke Amano/GCC (79/70)

11 – 150 —Logan Gonzalez/VC (74/76); AJ Ryland/VC (79/71); Daichi Nishisu/CIT (78/72)

T14 – 152 — Michael Gentry/SBCC (76/76); Paddy Blinderman/SBCC (72/80); Colin McGeary/GCC (80/72)

17 – 153 — Octavio Romero/BC (81/72)

T18 – 154 — Ian Chapital/VC (77/77); Daniel Darwin/VC (77/77); Johnathan Riley/AHC (77/77)

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...