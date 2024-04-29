May 3: Livestream 2024 TMU Commencement

The Master’s University 97th annual commencement ceremony will be be taking place on campus Friday, May 3, at 7 p.m.

All are invited to join the festivities via livestream at masters.edu/live.

Please note: In-person attendance is limited to graduating seniors, their ticketed guests, and TMU faculty, staff, and students who have reserved tickets.

Dr. Greg Gifford will be the featured speaker at this year’s ceremony. Gifford is the chair of TMU’s biblical studies department and an assistant professor of biblical counseling.

