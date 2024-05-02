May 4: Ekklesia Meta Church to Launch Community Closet in Santa Clarita

Ekklesia Meta Church, a non-denominational institution founded by Pastor Carthel Towns, is proud to announce the grand opening of its Community Closet in Santa Clarita.

The Community Closet initiative aims to provide essential resources to individuals and families in need, offering a variety of new and gently used clothing, shoes, and accessories—all free of charge.

The grand opening event is scheduled for Saturday, May 4, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Community Closet location at 18333 Dolan Way, Unit 106, Santa Clarita, CA 91387. This event promises to be an uplifting experience for the community, providing an opportunity to access essential items in a welcoming and supportive environment.

“We are thrilled to launch the Community Closet as a tangible expression of our commitment to serving and supporting our community,” said Pastor Carthel Towns. “At Ekklesia Meta Church, we believe in the power of compassion and solidarity, and the Community Closet represents a space where individuals can find not only clothing but also dignity and hope.”

In addition to attending the grand opening event, members of the community can contribute to the success of the Community Closet in various ways. Monetary donations can be made online, ensuring the sustained operation and expansion of the initiative. Moreover, individuals interested in donating clothing items to the closet can do so by mailing or dropping off their contributions at the designated address.

The establishment of the Community Closet aligns with Ekklesia Meta Church’s broader mission of fostering inclusivity, compassion, and empowerment within the Santa Clarita community. By providing access to essential resources, the church seeks to create a more equitable and supportive environment for all residents.

For more information about the Community Closet and Ekklesia Meta Church’s initiatives, please visit their website or contact the church at (661) 888-0577

Ekklesia Meta Church, led by Pastor Towns, embodies a vision of inclusivity and compassion inspired by Pastor Towns’ deep spiritual calling. Hearing the divine call to pastor, he founded the church with a heartfelt desire to cultivate a safe and welcoming environment where all individuals can freely worship, feel accepted, and engage with the teachings of God. Pastor Towns’ mission extends beyond the church walls, as he seeks to uplift and empower the community, embodying the values of love, acceptance, and transformation.

