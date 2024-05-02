COC Names Sydney Tamondong, Nathaniel Wilkinson Athletes of the Week

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons student-athletes Sydney Tamondong (women’s tennis) and Nathaniel Wilkinson (men’s track and field) have been named the COC Athletic Department’s Women’s and Men’s Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running April 22-27. Tamondong and Wilkinson are the 18th set of honorees for the winter/spring 2024 session.

Sydney Tamondong / Women’s Tennis

Tamondong helped establish women’s tennis program history by advancing all the way to the round of 16 in both the singles and doubles competitions during the 2024 3C2A State Singles & Doubles Championships.

The duo of Tamondong and Estrella Segura started the event as the No. 16 seeded team. Following an opening round bye, COC’s top duo picked up its first win (6-3, 6-1) in the Round of 64. The following day, Tamondong/Segura earned another victory (6-0, 6-1), before having their run come to an end on day three with a loss (3-6, 3-6) in the Round of 16 held at the Ojai Athletic Club.

In singles action, Tamondong entered the tourney as the No. 32 seeded player and earned an opening-round bye. Later in the day it was Tamondong moving on (6-1, 6-3) to play on day two. The sophomore out of Valencia High School then earned another victory (6-2, 6-0) to advance to the round of 16 before suffering a loss the following day.

Tamondong, who also earned Student-Athlete of the Week honors earlier in the semester, was named an All-Western State Conference Honorable Mention selection at the conclusion of the regular season.

Nathaniel Wilkinson / Men’s Track and Field

Wilkinson finished the regular season in stunning fashion with a championship caliber showing at the Western State Conference (WSC) Championships hosted by Bakersfield College on April 26.

The freshman out of Hart High School claimed a WSC championship in the 3,000m steeplechase with a time of 9:55.66 during the conference championship meet at Bakersfield College on April 26. He was one of just two COC student-athletes to emerge with an individual title.

Canyons had not won a conference crown in the men’s steeplechase since the 2016 season. Wilkinson is one of a combined 16 COC track & field student-athletes who has qualified to compete at the 3C2A Southern California Regional Prelims, being held at Cerritos College on Friday, May 3.

He will now be running for an opportunity to compete for the regional championship during the SoCal Championships on Friday, May 10.

