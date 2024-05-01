Cameron Smyth: Free To Be Me at West Creek Park

Imagine a day where barriers dissolve and possibilities unfold, a day dedicated to celebrating diversity and fostering inclusivity.

The Free To Be Me Festival is back and will be taking place for the first time at West Creek Park on Sunday, May 5, from 12 to 3 p.m.

Boasting its new inclusive play area, West Creek Park is the ideal venue for an experience designed for people of all abilities to connect, have fun and engage in a wide array of activities tailored to ensure everyone can participate fully.

From sensory-friendly experiences to wheelchair-accessible adventures, alongside sports tailored for everyone and the tantalizing flavors of gourmet food trucks, to the captivating live performances by local artists this day offers an endless array of memorable experiences for each and every attendee.

Once you arrive at the park, you’ll immediately notice the inclusive play structures designed for those of all abilities. Inclusion aides will be available to help guide and provide instruction on using the play equipment.

Moving further into the festival, you will uncover a world of creativity, energy and liveliness with arts and crafts stations, a drum circle and various sports games.

If you start feeling overwhelmed or need a break from the action, there will be a designated chill zone designed to be a secluded and calming space. Once you are looking to ease back into the action or seek a less physically intense activity, our Santa Clarita Public Library will host an active storytelling session to transport your mind into a world of literature. The Free To Be Me Festival is a free community event all about fun, inclusion and togetherness.

So, I encourage all of you to come out and join us on this great day of celebration. For a list of different activities or more information about the festival, please visit the website.

