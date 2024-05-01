Cameron Smyth: Free To Be Me at West Creek Park

|
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 1
1927: First major competition, second annual rodeo, at new Baker Ranch arena (later Saugus Speedway). Overflow crowd more than fills 18,000-seat arena. Entire SCV population was ~3,000 [story]
The Los Angeles County, Department of Public Social Services, and the Department of Public Health’s CalFresh Healthy Living Program have launched the annual CalFresh Awareness Month campaign to remove barriers associated with applying for food assistance.
Ekklesia Meta Church, a non-denominational institution founded by Pastor Carthel Towns, is proud to announce the grand opening of its Community Closet in Santa Clarita.
College of the Canyons captured a 13th straight Western State Conference Championship on Monday, April 29 at Knollwood Country Club, after a 36-hole tourney that saw all six players finish in the top-10 of the field's individual standings and send the Cougars to another 3C2A Southern California Regional Championship event.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
The cheers will be heard blocks away later this month as more than 11,000 graduating students cross the stage in front of California State University, Northridge’s iconic University Library as CSUN celebrates its 2024 commencement.
Thanks to the community's support, E.C. Loomis Insurance Associates has officially awarded a $10,000 donation to The American Cancer Society, a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer.
Imagine a day where barriers dissolve and possibilities unfold, a day dedicated to celebrating diversity and fostering inclusivity.
The final Business Property Statement deadline is approaching fast, with payments need by May 7 to avoid penalties.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation teamed up with the city of Santa Clarita, College of the Canyons, L.A. County's America's Job Center of California and the Chamber of Commerce to host the fourth Santa Clarita Valley job fair.
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to announce its upcoming celebration in honor of Día de los Niños/Día de los Libros on Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library Branch.
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced the introduction of AB 2863, a bill aimed at protecting consumers and putting more money back in people’s pockets by simplifying the cancellation process for subscription services.
City of Santa Clarita residents can get low-cost spay/neuter services for your pets every Monday at the mobile clinic located in the parking lot of the Newhall Community Center.
The Vasquez Rocks Natural Area invites you to an evening around the campfire at the Vasquez Rocks Interpretive Center. Live music, sing-alongs, animal meet and greets, storytelling, crafts, activities, show + tell tables, s'mores and more.
It's time to kick up your heels and head on over to Gilchrist Farm for the Hoedown for Hope event Saturday, June 22, 6-10 p.m.
A relic of Saint Jude has left Italy for the first time on an extended tour of the United States. Treasures of the Church, an evangelization ministry of the Catholic church, will present the Tour of the Relic of St. Jude the Apostle. The relic of St. Jude will be hosted Monday, May 6 at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church.
College of the Canyons film instructor Bavand Karim will attend Marche du Film, one of the largest film markets in the world, at the Cannes Film Festival in May to promote the launch of a new film slate by CINE & Lost Winds Entertainment.
Santa Clarita’s opera company, Mission Opera has been selected to present ‘The Merry Widow: Madonna’ as part of the OPERA America National Conference and World Opera Forum, being held in Los Angeles in early June.
Given the ongoing uncertain situation in the Red Sea and surrounding area and following extensive consultation with global security experts and government authorities, Princess Cruises, which is headquartered in Valencia, is revising the itineraries for its two 2025 World Cruises, which will no longer visit the Middle East or Asia, and now instead, will offer new port stops in Africa and Europe.
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo will host an upcoming Youth and Family Festival, a day packed with fun, learning and community engagement. This event is free to all and will bel held on Saturday, May 4 from noon to 4 p.m. at the College of the Canyons
1973 - Watergate figure H.R. "Bob" Haldeman, a former CalArts board member, resigns from Nixon White House [link]
The 97th annual commencement ceremony of The Master’s University will be taking place on campus Friday, May 3, at 7 p.m.
Three seats on the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, will be up for election in November 2024.
The second and final day of the Golden State Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships gave The Master's University men's team their second championship in a row, while the women finished second.
