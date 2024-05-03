CalArts Announces 2024 Herb Alpert Award Winners

By Christine N. Ziemba

Ten risk-taking, mid-career artists were announced Thursday as the recipients of the 2024 Herb Alpert Award in the Arts (HAAIA). They are: Jonathan Gonzáles and Mariana Valencia (Dance); Nuotama Bodomo and Lucy Raven (Film/Video); Huang Ruo and Anna Webber (Music); Robin Frohardt and Cannupa Hanska Luger (Theater), and Marina Rosenfeld and Marie Watt (Visual Arts).

Each artist receives a $75,000 unrestricted prize and has a residency at the California Institute of the Arts, which administers the awards on behalf of the Herb Alpert Foundation.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the awards celebration, honoring those artists who challenge and transform their art disciplines, themselves, and society. The awards were founded and conceived by legendary musician, philanthropist, and artist Herb Alpert, and his Grammy-winning vocalist wife Lani Hall. Alpert and Hall created their Herb Alpert Foundation in 1985, and have since awarded more than $200 million to arts and arts education.

To date, HAAIA has honored 174 artists including Carrie Mae Weems (Art BFA 81), Taylor Mac, Suzan-Lori Parks, Julia Wolfe, Michelle Dorrance, Tania Bruguera, Kerry James Marshall, Lisa Kron, Sharon Lockhart (School of Art faculty), Ralph Lemon, Arthur Jafa, Cai Guo-Qiang, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah.

