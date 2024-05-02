May is CalFresh Awareness Month

The Los Angeles County, Department of Public Social Services, and the Department of Public Health’s CalFresh Healthy Living Program have launched the annual CalFresh Awareness Month campaign to remove barriers associated with applying for food assistance.

This year’s focus is Eat Better, Live Better.

Consistent access to food is the foundation of a strong and healthy community. However, many low-income households and individuals face considerable barriers when applying for CalFresh. Whether it’s living in communities with limited access to fresh fruits and vegetables or dealing with the stigmas associated with receiving food assistance, many low-income communities are not getting the much-needed resources.

Recent data from DPH’s L.A. County Health Survey reveals that hardworking families continue to struggle with putting food on the table. The survey also provides a deeper look into how food insecurity impacts communities of color. In 2023, 34.7% of Black adults and 35.8% of Latinx adults, all reported living in nutritionally insecure households.

CFAM offers a unique opportunity to highlight the collaboration between government and community-based agencies which spreads awareness on the many benefits of the CalFresh Program.

This year’s CFAM partners consist of agencies serving the County’s diverse populations, which include the L.A. County Departments of Military and Veteran Affairs, Office of Immigrant Affairs, Aging and Disabilities, Youth Commission, LA Metro, the Internal Services Department’s Delete the Divide Program; and services provided by the L.A. Regional Food Bank, the WIC program, California’s Child Passenger Safety Program, Korean American Federation of L.A., Armenian Relief Society; and advocacy partners Hunger Action L.A., Food Access L.A., and the L.A. Food Policy Council.

The CFAM partnership has developed an ongoing Countywide strategy to publicize the benefits of CalFresh and simplify the application process. These efforts have been effective in combating food insecurity and ensuring the health and well-being of thousands of low-income individuals and families across the county.

Learn more about CalFresh or apply online check out the website.

