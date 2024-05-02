Inside Weather



Message from Carlos Orozco JCI President As we kick off the new month, I am proud to reflect on the incredible growth and achievements we've witnessed over the past four months. From the remarkable increase in new members to the heightened engagement and the launch of new initiatives, our collective efforts have truly propelled us forward. We are building a stronger and more vibrant community. As we progress, I am still heavily committed to our mission of fostering leadership development. By providing comprehensive training, mentorship, and practical experience, we aim to cultivate effective leaders within our community. With JCI's abundant resources and backing, you can also spearhead projects tackling urgent community needs and create positive change. Be on the lookout for many of the development opportunities coming out now and in the coming weeks. Thank you for your continued dedication to JCI Santa Clarita. Hope to see you at our next event! Yours in Jaycees, Carlos Orozco 2024 President of JCI Santa Clarita UPCOMING EVENTS Chat N Chill Our Speaker, Vanessa Rutherford is a JCI Santa Clarita Alumni and a Process Improvement Manager at Honda Racing Corporation. She is also a community leader and holds board positions in Honda USA Foundation, Circle of Hope and te upcoming LEAP Museum. Chat N Chill is the monthly member meeting for JCI Santa Clarita. These meetings provide the opportunity to listen to a notable speaker, get informed on upcoming events and connect with members and friends. Thursday, May 2nd, 2024 at 6PM. Speaker starts at 6:15PM. Lucky Luke Brewing Santa Clarita 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita, CA 91355 RSVP Here! Playtime at the Park This is a kid friendly event with donuts and great connections. Bring the kids/dogs and relax at the park with us.. This is a great opportunity to meet and make deep and meaningful connections. Attendees are welcome to bring their own drinks, snacks, and games. Some food and beverages will be available on-site during the event. Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 10AM to Noon Summit Park 26125 McBean Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA 91355 RSVP Here! Let’s Go Hiking Prepare your mind for stimulating conversation while you utilize your body to traverse the scenic and lush trail. Good leaders know how to refill their cup, de-stress, and avoid burnout. Your journey may start with a single step! Details TBD New Member Orientation Are you a new member of JCI Santa Clarita? Then this training is for you! Join VP of Membership, Marcia Rosales on Saturday May 18 from 10am to 12pm. You’ll learn how JCI Started, our mission, and how we can help empower you! Contact Marcia Rosales for details. May Social Save the date for our next Member’s Only JCI Santa Clarita social event. Details coming soon! Friday May 24 at 6:30 PM COMMUNITY Volunteers needed for Relay For Life! Sign up to be a day-of-event volunteer at Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley located at Central Park (27150 Bouquet Canyon Road) from 9AM-9PM on Saturday May 4th . Volunteers make this event happen and we need your support to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. Various volunteer roles include set up, tear down, staffing the Luminaria Booth, supporting Registration and Survivor & Caregiver activations, assisting the Logistics team with event equipment, operating day of Games & Activities, and more! Volunteer sign ups for Relay: Don’t forget you will get a point toward the volunteer competition if you volunteer for this. Sign up Here! Chamber of Commerce – Latino Business Alliance Cinco de Mayo Join us as we celebrate Cinco de Mayo with our Latino Business Alliance! Creating partnerships and opportunities to connect with other professionals is part of the core mission of the Latino Business Alliance. Join us at Margaritas Mexican Grill as we celebrate Cinco de Mayo and discover opportunities to help promote fellow Latinx-owned businesses as we celebrate our diverse and growing business community. May 7 at 5:30 Pm Location will be Margaritas Mexican Grill 23320 Valencia Blvd, Valencia Contact Carlos Orozco for Member Priced Tickets VIA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT The conference will feature keynote speaker Seth Mattison, an internationally recognized thought leader, author and advisor. Mattison will address the topic of “The Future of Work: Strategies for Leading a Human-Centered World of Work. THURSDAY, MAY 16 10:15 AM TO 1:30 PM Sign Up Here! Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Don’t miss out on this special concert event showcasing the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra! Our Member J.R. Hills has invited all members to attend! 