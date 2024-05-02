Ken Striplin | Hit the Trails During Santa Clarita Bike Challenge

|
May 2
1884 - McCoy & Everette Pyle discover important Tataviam Indian artifacts in Bowers Cave (Val Verde) [story]
Thursday, May 2, 2024
Thursday, May 2, 2024
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley will be held Saturday, May 4, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. at Central Park, with the theme “May The Cure Be With You,” a Disney/Star Wars celebration.
Ten risk-taking, mid-career artists were announced Thursday as the recipients of the 2024 Herb Alpert Award in the Arts (HAAIA).
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- The Master's University men's volleyball team won their opening match of the 2024 NAIA National Championship with a 3-set win over the No. 9-seed Mount Mercy (IA) Mustangs.
Andrew Skerratt did not anticipate graduating with an electrical engineering degree from The Master’s University.
Nichole Muro was brilliant in the circle through seven shutout innings and Gigi Garcia broke the game open with a two-run double in the sixth inning as No. 15 College of the Canyons got past No. 18 Cuesta College 4-0 in its 3C2A Southern California Regional Playoffs play-in game at Whitten Field on Tuesday.
As we kick off the new month, I am proud to reflect on the incredible growth and achievements we've witnessed over the past four months.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Sydney Tamondong (women's tennis) and Nathaniel Wilkinson (men's track and field) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running April 22-27.
With spring in full effect, now is the best time to hit the trails and enjoy the natural scenery of Santa Clarita.
The Biden administration announced Thursday that President Biden used his authority under the Antiquities Act to expand the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument near Los Angeles.
The Tony Award nominations, which honor excellence in live Broadway theater, were announced on April 30 with lighting designer and California Institute of the Arts alum Brandon Stirling Baker (Theater BFA 10) among the nominees.
The Master’s University will be well-represented during the International Christian Film Festival in Orlando, Florida, which is running now through May 4.
The Los Angeles County, Department of Public Social Services, and the Department of Public Health’s CalFresh Healthy Living Program have launched the annual CalFresh Awareness Month campaign to remove barriers associated with applying for food assistance.
Ekklesia Meta Church, a non-denominational institution founded by Pastor Carthel Towns, is proud to announce the grand opening of its Community Closet in Santa Clarita.
College of the Canyons captured a 13th straight Western State Conference Championship on Monday, April 29 at Knollwood Country Club, after a 36-hole tourney that saw all six players finish in the top-10 of the field's individual standings and send the Cougars to another 3C2A Southern California Regional Championship event.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
The cheers will be heard blocks away later this month as more than 11,000 graduating students cross the stage in front of California State University, Northridge’s iconic University Library as CSUN celebrates its 2024 commencement.
Thanks to the community's support, E.C. Loomis Insurance Associates has officially awarded a $10,000 donation to The American Cancer Society, a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer.
Imagine a day where barriers dissolve and possibilities unfold, a day dedicated to celebrating diversity and fostering inclusivity.
The final Business Property Statement deadline is approaching fast, with payments need by May 7 to avoid penalties.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation teamed up with the city of Santa Clarita, College of the Canyons, L.A. County's America's Job Center of California and the Chamber of Commerce to host the fourth Santa Clarita Valley job fair.
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to announce its upcoming celebration in honor of Día de los Niños/Día de los Libros on Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library Branch.
1927: First major competition, second annual rodeo, at new Baker Ranch arena (later Saugus Speedway). Overflow crowd more than fills 18,000-seat arena. Entire SCV population was ~3,000 [story]
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced the introduction of AB 2863, a bill aimed at protecting consumers and putting more money back in people’s pockets by simplifying the cancellation process for subscription services.
