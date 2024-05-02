Ken Striplin | Hit the Trails During Santa Clarita Bike Challenge

Hit the Trails and Get Active with the Santa Clarita Bike Challenge!

With spring in full effect, now is the best time to hit the trails and enjoy the natural scenery of Santa Clarita. And there’s no better motivation to get and get active than a challenge. In the spirit of promoting healthy living and celebrating Bike Month, I invite you to join the Santa Clarita Bike Challenge and participate in the annual Hit the Trail Community Bike Ride.

The Santa Clarita Bike Challenge is the perfect way to push yourself into exploring the vast trail system located in our City. The challenge will run in partnership with Trek Bicycle from Monday, May 13, to the end of August. Participants will explore the City using an interactive map on BikeSantaClarita.com to discover trails and routes. Once riders arrive at the trail location, they will check-in using their smartphones. Participants earn a raffle entry for each verified check-in, increasing their chances of winning prizes. At the end of August, winners are randomly selected – the more trails and challenges completed, the better the odds of winning.

Later in the month, on Saturday, May 18, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., the City will be hosting the annual Hit the Trail Community Bike Ride. This ride has three different starting points and will take you throughout the City. You can start at the George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex, Iron Horse Trailhead or Lost Canyon Trailhead. Each trail offers varying distances and scenic views as riders pedal towards Bridgeport Park. The first 200 riders that make it to the finish line will receive a special swag bag. This bike ride is the perfect opportunity to get active with the community and enjoy the fresh spring air.

To learn more about the Bike Challenge or Hit the Trail Community Bike Ride, please visit BikeSantaClarita.com. I hope to see you out on the trails this spring.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

