May 4: SCV Relay for Life ‘May the Cure Be With You’

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley will be held Saturday, May 4, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. at Central Park, with the theme “May The Cure Be With You,” a Disney/Star Wars celebration.

The entire community is invited to attend this free and family-friendly event featuring live entertainment, games, vendors, children’s activities, raffle drawings, food trucks, education and awareness.

Opening ceremonies begin at 9 a.m., followed by a special first lap to honor survivors and caregivers. At 7:30 p.m., the Luminaria lap takes place. Participants carry lights and walk the track amid decorated illuminated bags, each dedicated to a honoring a survivor or memorializing a lost loved one. The Luminaria Ceremony proves to be one of the most moving and inspirational parts of Relay For Life.

The American Cancer Society is on a mission to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer. Since 1999, the Santa Clarita Valley has raised over $8.9 million to support cancer research and services for local patients and their families, including free rides to cancer patients’ treatment appointments, places to stay when treatment is delivered far from home and a 24/7 live chat service.

Sponsors for the 2024 American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley include Daiichi-Sankyo, UCLA Health, Keck Medicine of USC and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Boston Scientific.

For additional information visit www.Facebook.com/SCVRelay or www.SCVRelay.org.

Central Park

27150 Bouquet Canyon Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...