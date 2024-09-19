Kitabatake Medals, Canyons Women Take Fourth at Sterling Hills Golf Club

College of the Canyons freshman Sahya Kitabatake shot a two-under-par round of 70 to tie for medalist honors while helping the Cougars place fourth at the Western State Conference tournament at Sterling Hills Golf Club in Camarillo on Monday, Sept. 16.

Kitabatake has now placed no worse than second, with a pair of medalist honors, across COC’s first three tournaments.

Tourney host Moorpark College (313) won the event ahead of Santa Barbara City College (334), Allan Hancock College (382), Canyons (389), Bakersfield College (390) and Antelope Valley College (485). Citrus College also competed but did not qualify for team standings.

Moorpark’s Lisette Orellana tied with Kitabatake for medalist honors. Annie Betts of Santa Barbara was third overall with an even par round of 72.

Canyons saw four players finish in the top-25 of the field’s individual standings, with Valerie Sherman (18th/101), Marianne Meadows (T22/108) and Margie Usrey (T24/110) all combining with Kitabatake to form the team score. Mary Johnson-Ostlund (30th/129) also competed but had her score scratched from the final tally.

Team Scores

1. Moorpark (313) 2. Santa Barbara (334) 3. Allan Hancock (382) 4. Canyons (389) 5. Bakersfield (390) 6. Antelope Valley (485) 7. Citrus (NS)

Canyons Individual Scores

Sahya Kitabatake (70-T-medalist); Valerie Sherman (101-18th); Marianne Meadows (108-T22nd); Margie Usrey (110-T24th); Mary Johnson-Ostlund (129-30th)

Field Individual Standings (Top-25):

T1 – 70 – Sahya Kitabatake (COC); Lisette Orellana (MP)

3 – 72 – Annie Betts (SBCC)

4 – 79 – Taylor Waters (MP)

5 – 81 – Kalia Aparicio (MP)

6 – 83 – Makayla Low (MP)

7 – 84 – Phoebe Bacerra (AHC)

8 – 85 – Kariss Whitford (AHC)

9 – 86 – Mylie Pavelis (SBCC)

T10 – 88 – Kimberly Luby (SBCC); Kirra Petty (SBCC); Ella Arce (SBCC)

13 – 94 – Ivana Escobar (BC)

14 – 96 – Keila Donnell (CIT)

15 – 98 – Jenna Brooks (BC)

T16 – 99 – Ashlynn Rice (BC); Elizabeth Alderete (BC)

18 – 101 – Valerie Sherman (COC)

19 – 106 – Kristina Whitmore (AHC)

20 – 107 – Vanessa Ramos (AHC)

T22 – 108 – Marianne Meadows (COC); JaNet Spears (AVC)

T24 – 110 – Margie Usrey (COC); Sofia Regalado (AHC)

26 – 112 – Cora Averwege (CIT)

27 – 118 – Ava Johnson (CIT)

28 – 120 – Giselle Cruz (AVC)

29 – 121 – Ayesha Coleman (AVC)

30 – 129 – Mary Johnson-Ostlund (COC)

31 – 136 – Brittany Munoz Solis (AVC)

COC will next play in its home tourney Monday, Sept. 23 at Knollwood Country Club in Granada Hills. Tee time is scheduled for 10 a.m.

