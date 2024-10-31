Kitabatake Crowned WSC Player of the Year, Canyons Advances

College of the Canyons freshman Sahya Kitabatake was awarded Western State Conference Player of the Year honors as the Cougars Women’s golf team played out its regular season schedule at the two-day conference championships held Oct. 27-28 at Marshall Canyon Golf Course in La Verne, Calif.

Kitabatake completed her dominant run through the WSC with a 36-hole score of 148 (76/72), which included an even-par round of 72 on Oct. 28.

That total placed Kitabatake atop both the individual standings for the WSC Championship event and the season-long standings.

The Kobe, Japan native posted an average score of 71.44 strokes per round through nine conference rounds. During that span she also earned tournament medalist honors at six conference events, while finishing runner-up on two occasions. She also held the top spot at three straight events from Sept. 16-30 while posting under-par rounds of 70, 68, 66 in those tournaments.

Kitabatake’s play at the conference championships helped Canyons (783-403/380) place third in the team standings to secure a berth at the upcoming 3C2A Southern California Championships.

Moorpark College (656-333/323) was crowned the conference champion, with Santa Barbara City College (696-354/342) claiming runner-up status. Allan Hancock College (826-410/416) was fourth, while Antelope Valley, Bakersfield and Citrus College all competed but did not factor into the team results.

Canyons was able to shave 23 strokes from its day one total, with three of its four competing players able to improve upon their opening round scores.

Cierra Coia (191-102/89) showed the most drastic improvement, lowering her day-two total by 13 strokes. As a result, Coia finished 12th in the field of 27 players.

Marianne Meadows (209-108/101) was seven strokes better on day two to eventually place 18th in the individual standings. Valerie Sherman (235-117/118) was the final scorer for Canyons, slotting into 23rd place.

The Cougars will now prep for the 3C2A Southern California Regional Championships being played Nov. 10-11 at the Los Serranos Country Club north course in Chino Hills.

Canyons will be making its third straight appearance at the regional championships and the 20th in program history.

TEAM SCORES

1. Moorpark (656-333/323) 2. Santa Barbara (696-354/342) 3. Canyons (783-403/380) 4. Allan Hancock (826-410/416) T5. Antelope Valley (NS-492/NS); T5. Bakersfield (NS); Citrus (NS)

CANYONS INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Sahya Kitabatake (148-76/72-medalist/POY); Cierra Coia (191-102/89-12th); Marianne Meadows (209-108/101-18th); Valerie Sherman (235-117/118 -23rd)

FIELD INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS

1 – 148 (76/72) – Sahya Kitabatake (COC)

2 – 150 (74/76) – Annie Betts (SBCC)

3 – 150 (75/75) – Lisette Orellana (MP)

4 – 155 (76/79) – Taylor Waters (MP)

5 – 170 (90/80) – Makayla Low (MP)

6 – 180 (94/86) – Kirra Petty (SBCC)

7 – 181 (91/90) – Ella Arce (SBCC)

8 – 181 (92/89) – Kalia Aparicio (MP)

9 – 183 (92/91) – Kariss Whitford (AHC)

10 – 185 (95/90) – Kimberley Luby (SBCC)

11 – 189 (95/94) – Mylie Pavelis (SBCC)

12 – 191 (102/89) – Cierra Coia (COC)

13 – 195 (98/97) – Keila Donell (CIT)

14 – 195 (102/93) – Elizabeth Alderete (BC)

15 – 197 (99/98) – Vanessa Ramos (AHC)

16 – 201 (98/103) – Ivana Escobar (BC)

17 – 202 (100/102) – Ashlynn Rice (BC)

18 – 209 (108/101) – Marianne Meadows (COC)

19 – 217 (103/114) – Phoebe Bacerra (AHC)

20 – 219 (111/108) – Janet Spears (AVC)

21 – 228 (109/119) – Ava Johnson (CIT)

22 – 232 (119/113) – Kristina Whitmore (AHC)

23 – 235 (117/118) – Valerie Sherman (COC)

24 – 236 (116/120) – Sofia Regalado (AHC)

25 – 255 (132/123) – Giselle Cruz (AVC)

26 – 261 (128/133) – Brittany Munoz Solis (AVC)

NS (121/NS) – Aysha Colman (AVC)

