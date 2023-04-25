Canyons Earns 12th Straight Western State Conference Championship

Story and photo by Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons closed out the regular season at Los Posas Country Club on Monday, winning the program’s 12th straight Western State Conference championship and seeing four players earn All-WSC honors. The title is the program’s 27th overall.

Canyons finished third in the team standings at Monday’s 36-home conference championship event, but still won the conference crown with an overall team record of 64-6. The Cougars won the first six WSC events of the season and finished no worse than third the rest of the way.

Santa Barbara City College was second in the season standings at 60-10 followed by third-place Ventura (41-29) and Glendale College (40-30).

COC is represented on the All-WSC squad by sophomores Kieran Bye and Dom De Luca and freshmen Paul Grimonpon and Alexander Moores. All-conference selections are based on cumulative individual season standings.

Bye (592) finished second in the season’s individual standings, five strokes behind 2023 conference Player of the Year Ryan Gay (587) of SBCC. De Luca (595) was third on the year with Grimonpon (603) in fifth and Moores (605) in sixth.

On Monday, Bye turned in a 36-hole score of 148 (76/72) to lead the Cougars. De Luca was next at 153 (78/75) and Grimonpon was third on the squad at 156 (76/80).

Xander Artois was the top man for COC with his opening round of 74 before carding an 89 in the afternoon. Those scores tied with Ben Stewart at 163 (82/81). Moores finished at 167 (79/88) on the day.

As the conference’s top four programs, Canyons, SBCC, Ventura and Glendale will now advance to the CCCAA Southern California Championships being held Monday, May 8 at Industry Hills Golf Club.

Team Scores

1. SBCC (754-379/375) 2. Glendale (768-391/377 3. COC (779-383/396) 4. Ventura (799-401/398) 5. Citrus (801-406/395) 6. Bakersfield (808-397/411) 7. Antelope Valley (854-426/428) 8. AHC (NS-431/NS)

Canyons Individual Scores

Kieran Bye (148-76/72); Dom De Luca (153-78/75); Paul Grimonpon (156-76/80); Xander Artois (163-74/89); Ben Stewart (163-82/81); Alexander Moores (167-79/88).

