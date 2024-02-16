coc golf 021224

Canyons Golf Swings to Victory in WSC Opener

By College of the Canyons

College of the Canyons Men’s Golf played its way to victory at the first Western State Conference tournament of the season hosted by Ventura College at River Ridge Golf Course.

The Cougars carded a five-man score of 366 led by freshman Ethan Posthumus’s low round of 68, which put him at four-under-par and earned him medalist honors for the second time in as many events.

COC saw all five of its scoring players finish in the Top-20 of the individual standings. Alexis Benchelef was just one stroke off the lead with his score of 69 to finish runner up.

Hannes Yngve tied with four others for seventh place after ending his day at 75. Hugo Boyer tied for 12th with a score of 76 while An-Chieh Tsai finished alongside a trio of competitors in 18th place.

Despite finishing 22nd in the field with a round of 79, Paul Grimonpon had his score scratched from the Cougars’ team total.

COC was trailed by Citrus College (375) and Bakersfield College (384) across the top three spots

The victory came after Canyons had the start of its conference season delayed by a week after inclement weather forced a postponement of the WSC event slated to be held at Oakmont Country Club on Feb. 5. As a result, the Cougars had been out of action since their season-opening win at the two-day Pt. Conception Open in January.

WSC play is scheduled to continue Monday, Feb. 19 at Alisal Ranch Golf Course in Solvang in the conference event hosted by Santa Barbara City College

Team Scores

1. Canyons (366) 2. Citrus (375) 3. Bakersfield (384) 4. SBCC (390) 5. Glendale (392) 6. Ventura (394) 7. Antelope Valley (426) 8. Allan Hancock (477)

Canyons Indvidual Scores

Ethan Posthumus (68 – medalist); Alexis Benchelef (69 – 2nd); Hannes Yngve (75 – T7th); Hugo Boyer (76 – T12th); An-Chieh Tsai (78 – T18th); Paul Grimonpon (79 – T22nd)

Field Individual Top-25

1. 68 — Ethan Posthumus (COC)

2. 69 — Alexis Benchelef (COC

3. 72 — Hank Norman (GCC)

T4. 74 —Agustus Page (BC); Daichi Nishisu (CIT); Jacob Aaron (SBCC)

T7. 75 — Hannes Yngve (COC); Lorenzo Herrera (CIT); Kabir Chadha (CIT); Chris Ruiz (CIT); Vicente Rodrigues (SBCC)

T12. 76 — Hugo Boyer (COC); Blaize Rader (BC); Shawn Petty (BC); Alex Morales (CIT); AJ Ryland (VC); Logan Cook (VC)

T18. 78 — An-Chieh Tsai (COC); Grant Harrer (BC); Johnathan Riley (AHC); Daniel Darwin (VC)

T22. 79 — Paul Grimonpon (COC); Tanner Klundt (AVC); Nick Gutierrez (GCC); Ikki Amano (GCC)

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting the College of the Canyons Athletic department and following social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

