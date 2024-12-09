Master’s Women’s Volleyball Season Ends in Iowa

The season came to an end for The Master’s University women’s volleyball team as they lost their second match of pool play 18-25, 13-25, 21-25 to No. 13-seed Mount Vernon Nazarene University (Ohio) Thursday, Dec. 5 in Sioux City, Iowa.

The Lady Mustangs (21-8) lost both matches in the pool play at the 2024 NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship tournament.

TMU was out-played in every statistical category. The Cougars had more kills (44-35), aces (7-3) and blocks (8-5), and had a commanding .404 to .173 hitting percentage difference over The Master’s.

Ruby Duncan led the Lady Mustangs with 15 kills, followed by Grace Colburn with 10. McKenna Brady was a force at the net by being involved in all five of TMU’s blocks.

This match marks the end of a legacy for Duncan, Timberlie Miller, Janae Henderson and Cara Dunnigan. Those four have played their last match in a Mustangs’ uniform.

“Our seniors have so much character, I am so grateful for them,” said TMU Head Coach Annett Davis. “Whether they started or not, they showed up to work hard, and served each other daily. The love they showed each other was unmatched. I’m so grateful to have been a part of this team and so proud of them for learning to play for His glory.”

Duncan, a three-time All-GSAC selection, will finish her career with 1,277 kills, which ranks her fifth all-time at The Master’s. Her 172 career service aces, which includes a single-season record 67 from 2023, also puts her fifth all-time in program history.

Miller, the 2023 GSAC Setter of the Year, finishes her career with 2,162 assists, the sixth best mark in school history. Her 123 aces moves her into ninth all-time.

