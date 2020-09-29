Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision on SB I-5 Leaves One Dead

A fatal traffic collision south of the Newhall Pass on Interstate 5 stalled traffic for morning commuters Tuesday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were responding to reports of a three-vehicle traffic collision on southbound Interstate 5, just south of Roxford Street, just before 8:15 a.m., but were canceled before they arrived, according to Supervisors Leslie Lua.

California Highway Patrol officers also responded to the scene of the crash, which involved at least one big rig, according to Officer Tony Polizzi.

“It was a one-party fatal,” Polizzi said. “That’s all I’ve got right now. Details are still pending investigation.”

A SigAlert was issued for lanes No. 4, 5 and 6 for three hours due to the collision, with traffic on southbound Interstate 5 and Highway 14 impacted.