Canyons Advances to Day 3 of 3C2A State Championships
| Friday, May 3, 2024
Screenshot

College of the Canyons competed at the 3C2A State Singles & Doubles Championships for a second straight year, with the doubles duo of Sydney Tamondong and Estrella Segura establishing program history by advancing to the round of 16 at the Ojai Athletic Club.

Canyons brought six players to the annual tourney, entering all three doubles teams while also seeing Tamondong and Segura compete in singles matches. Tamondong also earned a place in the record books after advancing all the way to the Round of 16 as a singles player.

“It was a great run, and a lot of fun for the girls,” said COC women’s tennis head coach Patty LaBat. “To have our top doubles team advance all the way to Ojai for the first time was a tremendous accomplishment, especially considering the amount of talent playing across the state this year.”

Tamondong/Segura advanced all the way to the tourney’s round of 16 after starting the event as the No. 16 seeded duo. Following an opening round bye, COC’s top duo picked up its first win (6-3, 6-1) over Pam Dineya/Michelle Lee from City College of San Francisco in the Round of 64.

The following day, Tamondong/Segura earned another victory (6-0, 6-1), this time taking down the team of Sarah White/Halie Gregory of Modesto College in the Round of 32.

Unfortunately, that run came to an end on day three with Tamondong/Segura eventually falling (3-6, 3-6) to the pairing of Mandi Pinkerton/Janne Spitters of American River College in the Round of 16.

Elsewhere, the Canyons doubles teams of Jaclyn Wosk/Faith Abt and Nina Laurien/Marie McCormick also competed but were defeated in the opening round.

No. 61 seed Wosk/Abt lost (2-6, 6-2, 6-10) to the pairing of Alexa Baez/Cierra Ramirez of Reedley College. Meanwhile, No. 78 seed Laurien/McCormick fell (6-7, 7-5, 4-10) to bring their season to a close.

In singles action, Tamondong entered the tourney as the No. 32 seeded player and earned an opening-round bye. Later in the day it was Tamondong defeating (6-1, 6-3) Brooke Ray of College of the Sequoias to move on.

The following day, Tamondong earned a victory (6-2, 6-0) over Alexandria Livingston of Riverside City College to advance to the round of 16. However, Tamondong then suffered a loss (1-6, 1-6) to No. 17 seed Lindsay Lee of West Valley College.

Segura’s run in the singles competition started with the No. 67 seed defeating (6-2, 6-4) Cailyn Jensen of College of the Sequoias in the opening round. However, she then suffered a loss (0-6, 2-6) to Iana Loviagine of Foothill College to end that run.

Full results from the three-day 3C2A State Singles & Doubles Championships are below:

April 25

Doubles

No. 16 – Sydney Tamondong/Estrella Segura (COC) defeats Pam Dineva/Michelle Lee Livingston (CCSF) — 6-3, 6-1

No. 61 – Faith Abt/Jaclyn Wosk (COC) loses to Alexa Baez/Cierra Ramirez (Reedley) — 2-6, 6-2, 6-10

No. 78 Nina Laurien/Marie McCormick (COC) loses to Neeka Abadi/Sydney MacIssac (Sierra) — 6-7, 7-5, 4-10

Singles

No. 32 – Sydney Tamondong (COC) defeats Brooke Ray (COS) — 6-1, 6-3

No. 67 – Estrella Segura (COC) defeats Cailyn Jensen (COS) — 6-2, 6-4 …. Loses to Iana Loviagina (Foothill) — 0-6, 2-6

April 26

Doubles

No. 16 – Sydney Tamondong/Estrella Segura (COC) defeats Sarah White/Hallie Gregory (Modesto) — 6-0, 6-1

Singles

No. 32 – Sydney Tamondong (COC) defeats Alexandria Livingston (RCC) — 6-2, 6-0 … Loses to Lindsay Lee (West Valley) — 1-6, 1-6

April 27

Doubles

No. 16 – Sydney Tamondong/Estrella Segura (COC) loses to Mandi Pinkerton/Janne Spitters (ARC) — 3-6, 3-6

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

