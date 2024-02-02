Free Sandbags Available at SCV LACoFD Stations

Santa Clarita Valley residents can obtain free sandbags at Los Angeles Country Fire Department stations in the SCV.
If you need assistance filling the bags with sand, please call the fire station ahead of time to check staff availability.
LACoFD SCV Stations:
Los Angeles County Fire Dept. Station 126
26320 Citrus St., Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Phone: (661) 753-9710
Los Angeles County Fire Dept. Station 73
24875 Railroad Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321
Phone: (661) 254-9661
Los Angeles County Fire Dept. Station 111
26829 Seco Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350
Phone: (661) 296-5758
Los Angeles County Fire Dept. Station 104
26901 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351
Phone: (661) 255-0509
Los Angeles County Fire Dept. Station 150
19190 Golden Valley Road, Canyon Country, CA 91387
Phone: (661) 250-2708
Los Angeles County Fire Dept. Station 123
26321 Sand Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91387
Phone: (661) 252-1235
Los Angeles County Fire Dept. Station 128
28450 Whites Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351
Phone: (661) 297-1692
Los Angeles County Fire Dept. Station 156
24525 Copper Hill Drive, Valencia, CA 91354
Phone: (661) 257-6734
Los Angeles County Fire Dept. Station 108
28799 Rock Canyon Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91390
Phone: (661) 297-8653
Los Angeles County Fire Dept. Station 132
29310 Sand Canyon Road, Canyon Country, CA 91387
Phone: (661) 250-3220
Los Angeles County Fire Dept. Station 124
25870 Hemingway Ave., Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381
Phone: (661) 254-4404
Los Angeles County Fire Dept. Station 143
28580 Hasley Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384
Phone: (661) 257-5009
