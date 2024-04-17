header image

April 18
1945 - Actors Harry & Olive Carey sell Saugus ranch after 29 years; now Tesoro del Valle [story]
CHP Continues Organized Retail Crime Crackdown, Recovers $4.2M in Goods
| Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
After a record-setting 2023 combatting organized retail crime, the California Highway Patrol continues to aggressively disrupt and dismantle illegal operations throughout California.

In the first three months of 2024, the CHP has been involved in 185 organized retail crime investigations leading to the arrest of 474 suspects and the recovery of more than 160,000 stolen items valued at nearly $4.2 million. That’s nearly half of all the stolen goods the CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force recovered in 2023.

Since the inception of the task force in 2019, the CHP has been involved in nearly 2,500 investigations leading to the arrest of more than 2,500 suspects and the recovery of over 770,000 stolen goods valued at $42.3 million.

“Keeping the public safe is at the heart of everything we do. These criminals have a negative impact on California’s businesses and our communities. We will continue to collaborate with our law enforcement partners throughout the state and use every available resource to dismantle these criminal networks and hold them accountable for their actions,” said Troy Lukkes, CHP Deputy Commissioner.

If you witness one of these crimes occurring, do not attempt to intervene – call 9-1-1.

Members of the public and retailers can also report retail crime tips directly through the CHP’s website.

Metrolink to Hold Public Meetings on AV Line Capacity, Improvements
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
June 1: Team Dragon Eyes to Host Fifth Annual Dragonboat Festival Race
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
Party at the Pit Stop, City Paves Way for 20th Annual Bike to Work Challenge
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
Today in SCV History (April 18)
1945 - Actors Harry & Olive Carey sell Saugus ranch after 29 years; now Tesoro del Valle [story]
Metrolink to Hold Public Meetings on AV Line Capacity, Improvements
June 1: Team Dragon Eyes to Host Fifth Annual Dragonboat Festival Race
Party at the Pit Stop, City Paves Way for 20th Annual Bike to Work Challenge
Online Financial Workshops with County DCBA
May 4: SCV Concert Band Presents ‘Starry Night’ at CTG
CHP Continues Organized Retail Crime Crackdown, Recovers $4.2M in Goods
April 22: Celebrate Earth Day at California State Parks
Today in SCV History (April 17)
1930 - Telephone switchboard operator Louise Gipe, heroine of the 1928 St. Francis Dam disaster, tries & fails to kill herself over an unrequited love [story]
Serial Robbery Crew Arrested
May 18: Samuel Dixon Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser
CSUN to Confer Honorary Degrees on Business & Education Leaders, All Alumni
April 20: 104th DTASC Shakespeare Festival at Valencia High School
County Launches Commercial Acquisition Fund To Help Non-Profits
Barger Issues Statement on Newly Approved Rental Housing Habitability Program
April 16: Free Household Hazardous Waste Event At COC
April 24-27: Valencia High Theatre Presents ‘The Outsiders’
Today in SCV History (April 16)
1962 - Walt Disney donates bison herd to Hart Park [story]
Federal Appeals Court Upholds SCV Water Judgment Against Whittaker
Cougars Defeat Antelope Valley College 10-5
Castaic Educator Selected for Smithsonian’s Teacher Innovator Institute
City Releases 2024 Concerts in the Park Lineup
Mustangs Capture First GSAC Season Title
