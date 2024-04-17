CHP Continues Organized Retail Crime Crackdown, Recovers $4.2M in Goods

After a record-setting 2023 combatting organized retail crime, the California Highway Patrol continues to aggressively disrupt and dismantle illegal operations throughout California.

In the first three months of 2024, the CHP has been involved in 185 organized retail crime investigations leading to the arrest of 474 suspects and the recovery of more than 160,000 stolen items valued at nearly $4.2 million. That’s nearly half of all the stolen goods the CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force recovered in 2023.

Since the inception of the task force in 2019, the CHP has been involved in nearly 2,500 investigations leading to the arrest of more than 2,500 suspects and the recovery of over 770,000 stolen goods valued at $42.3 million.

“Keeping the public safe is at the heart of everything we do. These criminals have a negative impact on California’s businesses and our communities. We will continue to collaborate with our law enforcement partners throughout the state and use every available resource to dismantle these criminal networks and hold them accountable for their actions,” said Troy Lukkes, CHP Deputy Commissioner.

If you witness one of these crimes occurring, do not attempt to intervene – call 9-1-1.

Members of the public and retailers can also report retail crime tips directly through the CHP’s website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...