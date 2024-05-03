Vasquez Rocks Full Moon Twilight Hikes

Explore Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center during the magical twilight and early evening full moon hours. These fun, collaborative, interpretive hikes are led by trained staff and volunteers and will highlight the park’s natural and human history. Themes will vary and include Vasquez Rocks history, geology, cultural history, plants and animals. All ages are welcome however trails are not currently stroller-accessible.

The next hike of the season will be held Tuesday, May 21 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Other are hikes scheduled on:

June 20 Registration opens May 20

July 19 Registration opens June 19

Aug. 17 Registration opens July 17

Sept. 15 Registration opens Aug. 15

Oct. 15 Registration opens sept. 15

This 90-minute program is weather-dependent, start times are based on dusk/nightfall. Registrants will receive updates and information via email. Dress in layers, bring water to drink, wear sturdy shoes for uneven ground surfaces, and bring a flashlight. No alcohol or smoking permitted.

This program is free but spaces are limited. Pre-registration online is required for each person attending. A parent or guardian is required to stay with minors at all times. Attend one hike or many.

For questions please call (661) 268-0840 or email SBrewer@parks.lacounty.gov.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...