Garbage Inspectors to Look for Improper Recycling

Garbage inspectors will soon be paying a visit to neighborhoods throughout the Santa Clarita Valley to inspect recycling bins to ensure residents are following the recycling rules in the SCV.

Violations of recycling guidelines may result in a “contamination fee” added to SCV residents’ garbage bills.

GreenSantaClarita.com’s Facebook page recently posted a notice that “as required by the State of California through Senate Bill 1383, beginning this spring, Burrtec Santa Clarita Valley or a hired contractor will be conducting waste assessments throughout Santa Clarita to assess proper usage of waste containers.”

“Don’t be alarmed, this contamination monitoring process is required by Senate Bill 1383, to improve the process of diverting more materials from the landfill. If contamination is found in any containers, contamination tags will be affixed to the container lid. After a third notice, customers may be charged a contamination fee. Contaminated containers will likely not be serviced as recyclable and may be disposed as garbage,” said the notice.

Visit Burrtec.com/SCV or GreenSantaClarita.com for a container guide of how to recycle properly, or contact Burrtec Customer Service at (661) 222-2249 for assistance.

