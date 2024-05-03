header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Calendar
Garbage Inspectors to Look for Improper Recycling
| Friday, May 3, 2024
Burrtec Waste

Garbage inspectors will soon be paying a visit to neighborhoods throughout the Santa Clarita Valley to inspect recycling bins to ensure residents are following the recycling rules in the SCV.

Violations of recycling guidelines may result in a “contamination fee” added to SCV residents’ garbage bills.

GreenSantaClarita.com’s Facebook page recently posted a notice that “as required by the State of California through Senate Bill 1383, beginning this spring, Burrtec Santa Clarita Valley or a hired contractor will be conducting waste assessments throughout Santa Clarita to assess proper usage of waste containers.”

“Don’t be alarmed, this contamination monitoring process is required by Senate Bill 1383, to improve the process of diverting more materials from the landfill. If contamination is found in any containers, contamination tags will be affixed to the container lid. After a third notice, customers may be charged a contamination fee. Contaminated containers will likely not be serviced as recyclable and may be disposed as garbage,” said the notice.

Visit Burrtec.com/SCV or GreenSantaClarita.com for a container guide of how to recycle properly, or contact Burrtec Customer Service at (661) 222-2249 for assistance.

Green santa clarita garbage police
Comment On This Story

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Related Content
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
May 4: LACoFD Hosts Countwide Open House at All Fire Stations
Fire Service Day Open House will be held at all County of Los Angeles Fire Department fire stations on Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 4: LACoFD Hosts Countwide Open House at All Fire Stations
May 18: Support Young Creatives at NextGen MediaMakers Festival
The Santa Clarita Valley Media Collaborative invites the public as well as local creatives, media industry professionals, students, parents, teachers and others to celebrate the next generation of media makers participating in the inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival on Saturday, May 18 from 2-5 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
May 18: Support Young Creatives at NextGen MediaMakers Festival
Vasquez Rocks Full Moon Twilight Hikes
Explore Vasquez Rocks during the magical twilight and early evening full moon hours. These fun, collaborative, interpretive hikes are led by trained staff and volunteers and will highlight the park's natural and human history.
Vasquez Rocks Full Moon Twilight Hikes
Princess Cruises Sails to Prime Viewing Spot for 2026 Total Solar Eclipse in Europe
Astrotourism is top of mind for travelers making special trips for experiences in the sky, and with the recent “take-your-breath-away” total solar eclipse, thousands of cruisers onboard Emerald Princess and Discovery Princess off the coast of Mexico caught a glimpse of the total darkness event.
Princess Cruises Sails to Prime Viewing Spot for 2026 Total Solar Eclipse in Europe
May 7: City Council Conducts Budget Study Session
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a study session on Tuesday, May 7 at 5 p.m. The council will meet at City Hall, Carl Boyer Room, 23920 Valencia Blvd., First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
May 7: City Council Conducts Budget Study Session
Garbage Inspectors to Look for Improper Recycling
Garbage inspectors will soon be paying a visit to neighborshoods throughout the Santa Clarita Valley to inspect recycling bins to insure residents are following the recycling rules in the SCV.
Garbage Inspectors to Look for Improper Recycling
Canyons Advances to Day 3 of 3C2A State Championships
College of the Canyons competed at the 3C2A State Singles & Doubles Championships for a second straight year, with the doubles duo of Sydney Tamondong and Estrella Segura establishing program history by advancing to the round of 16 at the Ojai Athletic Club.
Canyons Advances to Day 3 of 3C2A State Championships
Registration Open for 2024 Howard Fisher Cougar Basketball Camp
College of the Canyons men's basketball head coach Howard Fisher's Cougar Basketball Camp returns in 2024 with three sessions open to boys and girls ages 8 to 14.
Registration Open for 2024 Howard Fisher Cougar Basketball Camp
May 4-12: Spring Bag Sale at Santa Clarita Public Library
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library is hosting a “Spring Bag Sale” event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, May 4 to Sunday, May 12.
May 4-12: Spring Bag Sale at Santa Clarita Public Library
MALDEF Sues Man After Rant at Fruit Vendor in SCV
A former public school teacher who launched a racist and anti-immigrant tirade against a Santa Clarita street vendor is being sued by a Latino civil rights group for civil assault and violating California civil rights laws.
MALDEF Sues Man After Rant at Fruit Vendor in SCV
July 6: Wine in the Pines, Pine Mountain Club
The Village of Pine Mountain Club has hosted wine festivals since 2003. You can taste exciting wines from the world’s top wine-growing regions, with dozens of premier wineries to choose from on Saturday, July 6, 1-4 p.m. at Wine in the Pines.
July 6: Wine in the Pines, Pine Mountain Club
Today in SCV History (May 3)
1842 - California's first mining district established in SCV; Ygnacio del Valle, chairman [story]
Ygnacio del Valle
May 4: SCV Relay for Life ‘May the Cure Be With You’
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley will be held Saturday, May 4, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. at Central Park, with the theme “May The Cure Be With You,” a Disney/Star Wars celebration.
May 4: SCV Relay for Life ‘May the Cure Be With You’
CalArts Announces 2024 Herb Alpert Award Winners
Ten risk-taking, mid-career artists were announced Thursday as the recipients of the 2024 Herb Alpert Award in the Arts (HAAIA).
CalArts Announces 2024 Herb Alpert Award Winners
Mustangs Post-Season Play Continues After First Round Win
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- The Master's University men's volleyball team won their opening match of the 2024 NAIA National Championship with a 3-set win over the No. 9-seed Mount Mercy (IA) Mustangs.
Mustangs Post-Season Play Continues After First Round Win
TMU Student Set to be School’s First Electrical Engineering Graduate
Andrew Skerratt did not anticipate graduating with an electrical engineering degree from The Master’s University.
TMU Student Set to be School’s First Electrical Engineering Graduate
Lady Cougs Advance to Next Round in Regional Playoffs
Nichole Muro was brilliant in the circle through seven shutout innings and Gigi Garcia broke the game open with a two-run double in the sixth inning as No. 15 College of the Canyons got past No. 18 Cuesta College 4-0 in its 3C2A Southern California Regional Playoffs play-in game at Whitten Field on Tuesday.
Lady Cougs Advance to Next Round in Regional Playoffs
Message from Carlos Orozco JCI President
As we kick off the new month, I am proud to reflect on the incredible growth and achievements we've witnessed over the past four months.
Message from Carlos Orozco JCI President
COC Names Sydney Tamondong, Nathaniel Wilkinson Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Sydney Tamondong (women's tennis) and Nathaniel Wilkinson (men's track and field) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running April 22-27.
COC Names Sydney Tamondong, Nathaniel Wilkinson Athletes of the Week
Ken Striplin | Hit the Trails During Santa Clarita Bike Challenge
With spring in full effect, now is the best time to hit the trails and enjoy the natural scenery of Santa Clarita.
Ken Striplin | Hit the Trails During Santa Clarita Bike Challenge
Biden Adds Local Acreage to Mountains Monument
The Biden administration announced Thursday that President Biden used his authority under the Antiquities Act to expand the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument near Los Angeles.
Biden Adds Local Acreage to Mountains Monument
CalArts Alum Earns Tony Nomination
The Tony Award nominations, which honor excellence in live Broadway theater, were announced on April 30 with lighting designer and California Institute of the Arts alum Brandon Stirling Baker (Theater BFA 10) among the nominees.
CalArts Alum Earns Tony Nomination
TMU Film Earns ‘Best Picture’ Nod at International Christian Film Festival
The Master’s University will be well-represented during the International Christian Film Festival in Orlando, Florida, which is running now through May 4.
TMU Film Earns ‘Best Picture’ Nod at International Christian Film Festival
Today in SCV History (May 2)
1884 - McCoy & Everette Pyle discover important Tataviam Indian artifacts in Bowers Cave (Val Verde) [story]
Bowers Cave artifacts
SCVNews.com