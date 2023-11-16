header image

November 16
1941 - Rose (stagecoach) Station at bottom of Grapevine dedicated as California Historical Landmark [story]
Rose Station marker
Mustangs Basketball Best Golden Eagles 74-46
| Thursday, Nov 16, 2023
Mustangs BBall
Kamrin Oriol drives the lane to lay-in two of his 11 points in The Master's 74-46 win over La Sierra Wednesday night. Photo by John Duncan.


The Master’s University men’s basketball team got their fourth win in a row Wednesday night, defeating the La Sierra Golden Eagles 74-46 in The MacArthur Center.

The Mustangs (4-1) held the Golden Eagles to just 25% shooting from the field (14-of-56), and the same 25% from 3-point range (6-of-24).

At the same time the offense shot 50% (28-of-56) but also struggled to hit the long ball (6-of-22).

“I thought the defense was very good the whole night,” said TMU head coach Kelvin Starr. “Very disciplined with few breakdowns. We did a very good job of that. We are trying to make certain we stay locked in there (on defense). It’s been a point of emphasis in practice, and everything we do is in preparation for conference games.”

Offensively it was a struggle in the first half as TMU didn’t get 10 points on the board until the 13:26 mark. For a team that averaged 95 points per game over the first four games this season, which is No. 1 in the GSAC and No. 9 in the nation, the Mustangs were finding it hard to get the ball to drop through the cylinder.

“We got a little stagnant because (La Sierra) did a good job of running the shot clock down,” Coach Starr said. “But our focus tonight was on the defensive end of the game, not the offense. And we did a good job of that.”

The Master’s led 35-17 at the half, extending the lead to as much as 31 in the second half before settling with the 28-point win.

Four Mustangs scored in double figures, led by Kaleb Lowery’s 15, Ty Harper with 13, and 11 points apiece for Jordan Caruso and Kamrin OriolDeaken Stangl came off the bench to lead the team with nine rebounds, with Caruso adding eight boards and providing six assists as well.

The Master’s will be back in The MacArthur Center on Tuesday when they face Stanton University for the first time. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Marcia Mayeda | If We Can Talk to Animals
Being an animal lover from my earliest memories, one of my favorite childhood movies was Dr. Doolittle.
Marcia Mayeda | If We Can Talk to Animals
Take Part in Child & Family Adopt-a-Family Program
The holiday season is the spirit of giving.
Take Part in Child & Family Adopt-a-Family Program
Tejon Outlets Announces 2023 Holiday Hours
The Outlets at Tejon has released its 2023 Holiday Shopping Hours.
Tejon Outlets Announces 2023 Holiday Hours
Nov. 25: CSUN Hosting 38th Annual Powwow
The 38th Annual CSUN Powwow will take place Nov. 25, to celebrate American Indian communities of Los Angeles and throughout Southern California.
Nov. 25: CSUN Hosting 38th Annual Powwow
Dec. 1: SCVi Charter School Hosting Family Literacy Night
The TK-12th founding school of the iLEAD Tuition-Free Public Charter School Network, SCVi, in Santa Clarita Valley, invites the public to its Family Literacy Night Friday, Dec. 1, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at its 28060 Hasley Canyon Road campus in Castaic.
Dec. 1: SCVi Charter School Hosting Family Literacy Night
Nov. 23: Thanksgiving ‘Turkey Trot’ Returns to COC
The College of the Canyons Athletics Department invites community members of all ages to run, walk, or jog in the 15th annual Thanksgiving Day 'Turkey Trot' event benefiting the college's cross country and track & field programs.
Nov. 23: Thanksgiving ‘Turkey Trot’ Returns to COC
Five Santa Clarita Businesses Land on Fastest-Growing Private Companies List
Every year the Los Angeles Business Journal creates their list of fastest-growing private companies based in L.A. County.
Five Santa Clarita Businesses Land on Fastest-Growing Private Companies List
Celebrate Heroes with Child & Family Center’s Hearts for Heroes
Honor the hero in your life this holiday season and help support Child & Family Center with their Hearts for Heroes program. 
Celebrate Heroes with Child & Family Center’s Hearts for Heroes
Social Services Launches Holiday Adopt-A-Family Program
The Department of Public Social Services holiday Adopt-A-Family Program has launched, and donations of toys and books are needed to support thousands of low-income families receiving DPSS benefits in Los Angeles County.
Social Services Launches Holiday Adopt-A-Family Program
Nov. 24: Flair Cleaners Begins 21st Annual Holiday Clothing Drive
It’s time to clean out closets for charity and support the Flair Cleaners 21st Annual Holiday Clothing and Shoe Drive from Nov. 24 through Dec. 31, 2023.
Nov. 24: Flair Cleaners Begins 21st Annual Holiday Clothing Drive
Dec. 6: Hart & Main Hosts Second Jazz on Main Concert
The Jazz on Main is returning with its speakeasy jazz concert at Hart & Main in Old Town Newhall.
Dec. 6: Hart & Main Hosts Second Jazz on Main Concert
First Flu Death of the Season in L.A. County Confirmed
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first reported influenza-associated death of the 2023-24 influenza season.
First Flu Death of the Season in L.A. County Confirmed
Dec 3: SCV Youth Orchestra Children’s Concert
The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra is pleased to announce their 2nd Annual Community Partnership Children’s Concert.
Dec 3: SCV Youth Orchestra Children’s Concert
CHP Receives Grant to Enhance Senior Driving Safety
With the help of the $225,000 Keeping Everyone Safe (KEYS) grant, the California Highway Patrol will continue to empower the state’s senior community with a free specialized driving course designed with them in mind.
CHP Receives Grant to Enhance Senior Driving Safety
CSUN Director Named Appointee for Small Business Administration
Tim Tiemann, managing director of California State University, Northridge’s Innovation Incubator, has been appointed to the United States Small Business Administration’s Invention, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Advisory Committee.
CSUN Director Named Appointee for Small Business Administration
Today in SCV History (Nov. 15)
1978 - Southern Pacific Saugus depot closes; later moved to Hart Park [story]
Saugus depot
Nov. 18: Relay for Life Holiday Boutique
Embrace the holiday spirit as you shop at the Annual Holiday Boutique benefitting the American Cancer Society/Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Nov. 18: Relay for Life Holiday Boutique
Dec. 8: Valencia Marketplace Tree Lighting Ceremony
Valencia Marketplace is scheduled to host its annual Community Tree Lighting Ceremony from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8.
Dec. 8: Valencia Marketplace Tree Lighting Ceremony
Single Mothers Outreach Announces Empowering HeArts Honorees
Single Mothers Outreach has announced the honorees chosen for its 2024 Empowering HeArts Gala. Evelia Scanlon, Renard Thomas, Stacy Fennell, Jenny Striplin, Monica Castaneda and Lynn Rabago will each have their stories shared in the form of a unique piece of art created by a local artist.
Single Mothers Outreach Announces Empowering HeArts Honorees
SCVNews.com
