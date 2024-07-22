Santa Clarita Announces Upcoming Lane Closures

Beginning Monday, July 29, crews will start the construction of traffic circulation modifications on two intersections, part of the federally-funded, Traffic and Pedestrian Circulation and Safety Improvements Project.

The first location is Golden Valley Road at Valley Center Drive, where there will be median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations, which will result in merge lane modifications. The project will enhance the flow of traffic from Golden Valley Road onto Valley Center Drive by adjusting the merge lane and turn lanes.

The following permanent closures will be in effect July 29 through Aug. 23:

– Two left turn lanes on Valley Center Drive at Golden Valley Road.

– One southbound through lane on Valley Center Drive.

– One left turn lane on northbound Golden Valley Road at Valley Center Drive.

The second location will be Soledad Canyon Road at Golden Oak Road, where construction will result in the relocation of the bus stop. The project will enhance the flow of traffic on Soledad Canyon Road by allowing vehicles additional time and space to redirect around stopped busses. During construction, one westbound through lane on Soledad Canyon Road at Golden Oak Road and the north sidewalk on Soledad Canyon Road will be closed Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Drivers are asked to be aware of scheduled lane closures and plan their routes accordingly. Traffic signs will be posted to inform motorists of upcoming lane closures. Residents are asked to reduce their speed through the construction zones.

The city of Santa Clarita thanks community members in advance for their understanding and support of this project. All measures will be taken to complete the project safely and promptly. For questions or concerns, please contact city of Santa Clarita Engineer Leslie Frazier by email at lfrazier@santaclarita.gov.

