August 27
1933 - Atholl McBean elected president of The Newhall Land and Farming Company [link]
Atholl McBean
Santa Clarita Youth in Government
| Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
Youth in government

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking applications from high school students in the Santa Clarita Valley to participate in the Santa Clarita Youth in Government program.

All high school students, grades 9-12 are eligible to apply for the Youth in Government program.

Program Highlights

Engage with Local Leaders: Connect with city officials and community leaders to gain their perspective on working in local government and serving the community.

Hands-On Experience: Participate in demonstrations that provide real-world applications, such as handling firefighter equipment, filling out an application to run for city council, or partaking in a mock criminal trial for the City’s Community Court and Teen Court Diversion program or exploring architectural and building concepts.

Leadership Development: Build skills in public speaking, decision-making, critical thinking, and team building. These skills will benefit you both professionally and academically.

Volunteer Service: Give back to the community by participating in the City’s volunteer engagement opportunities, such as River Rally and Light-Up Main Street. Volunteering is a rewarding experience that goes beyond fulfilling a requirement or enhancing your resume. It is a key part of becoming a responsible and engaged citizen.

The program runs from September to May, with monthly meetings from 4:30-6:00 p.m. at various locations, except in December. Participants will also take part in two community volunteer projects. Attendance at all meetings is mandatory unless excused by the City’s Program Specialist. Two unexcused absences will result in removal from the program.

For more information, contact Christian Canales, Program Specialist at (661) 250-3749 or send an email to ccanales@santa-clarita.com

Fill out the application form for the 2024-2025 Youth in Government program at https://forms.santa-clarita.com/Forms/yig-app.
