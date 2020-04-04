Today in SCV History (April 4)

Luxor Capital Group, a private equity firm with components in New York and the Cayman Islands, has accumulated a 17.62-percent stake in Valencia developer Five Point Holdings LLC in the last two weeks, SEC records show.
Cajun's Aviation Dream, a nonprofit group set up in honor of Maj. Stephen “Cajun” Del Bagno, is selling commemorative coins, stickers and other memorabilia to raise funds to support young aviators and carry on his legacy.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 11 new deaths and 521 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19, with at least 96 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
With "Project Roomkey," California has become the first state in the nation to secure FEMA approval to provide safe isolation capacity for tens of thousands of people experiencing homelessness in order to protect them and the state from COVID-19, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Friday.
The 2020 Census is counting right now, and it is crucial that we all do our part to make sure Los Angeles County receives its fair share of federal funding by participating in the 2020 Census, county Department of Public Social Services officials said.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 13 new deaths and 534 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), with at least 78 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley. As of Thursday, the county has confirmed 65 active cases in the city of Santa Clarita, 4 in Castaic, 5 in Stevenson Ranch and between 1 and 4 each in unincorporated areas of Acton, Canyon Country, Saugus and Valencia (areas with populations fewer than 25,000 where the number of cases is “suppressed” by the county citing privacy reasons), bringing the SCV total to at least 78.
State Sen. Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District, wants to make sure residents of the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor Valleys are aware of the new resources available for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The State Board of Education (SBE), California Department of Education (CDE), California State University (CSU), University of California (UC), California Community Colleges, and independent nonprofit colleges and universities have been working together to understand and address the heightened concerns of students and families and the difficult conditions of this time.
