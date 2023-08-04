Marsha McLean | Get Involved with Youth in Government

|
|
|
August 3
1975 - Henry Mayo Newhall (Memorial) Hospital opens with 100 beds [story]
|
|
Thursday, Aug 3, 2023
Thursday, Aug 3, 2023
Wednesday, Aug 2, 2023
Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023
Monday, Jul 31, 2023
Thursday, Jul 27, 2023
|
As a lifelong resident and long-serving Councilwoman, I know firsthand the significance of local government in serving our community's needs and enhancing the lives of our residents.
|
California State University, Northridge, head men's basketball coach Andy Newman has announced the addition of Bobby Brown to the Matador staff.
|
Since attending the 2022 World Cup, Santa Clarita eighth grader Ismachiah Oduwole, 13, has been making his way across the globe collecting signatures on a soccer ball and seeking sustainability pledges to raise awareness on the impact of climate change.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking community feedback on a public safety grant proposal for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program.
|
The Castaic Union School District is delighted to announce Stephanie Hall as the new principal of Castaic Elementary School.
|
The Santa Clarita Economic Development Corporation recognizes this years list of most influential leaders in the region, including Holly Schroeder, SCVEDC president and chief executive officer. Several members of the SCVEDC's Board of Directors have also been named to the San Fernando Valley Business Journal’s Valley 200 list announced on July 31.
|
Happy August valued members and friends of JCISC,
|
Kevin Karzin of Kevin Karzin Photography LLC in Santa Clarita has earned the Photographic Craftsman degree from Professional Photographers of America.
|
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced her opposition to the new Aliso Canyon proposal, joining with area legislators who shared their concerns about increasing storage at the facility before the California Public Utilities Commission and federal authorities have completed their investigations into the causes of the winter gas price spikes.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 157 new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
|
|
Following a recent credit rating upgrade to AA+ by Standard & Poor’s, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s 2023 revenue bonds were successfully sold in the market on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
|
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Slater's 50/50.
|
The Salvation Army and Walmart on Carl Boyer Drive in Santa Clarita are helping to make the next school year the best school year for 100 kids in Santa Clarita Valley by collecting school supplies and other necessary items for families in need.
|
Aug 21: Santa Clarita Artists Association to Feature Mike Hernandez Gouache Demo at Barnes and Noble
Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature Mike Hernandez and his works at its new location, Barnes and Noble.
|
Valencia-based Princess Cruises today announced it has teamed up with the Los Angeles Rams as their official vacation partner.
|
There is nothing better than gathering with family and friends on a warm summer evening as the sun is setting, to enjoy one of Santa Clarita’s premier events. Fortunately in August, there are many opportunities to do just that.
|
This intrepid underwater robot may help California State University, Northridge marine biologist Peter Edmunds find clues for protecting vanishing coral species in the reefs of the U.S. Virgin Islands.
|
The Castaic Union School District has announced the appointment of Antonio Sanchez as the new Principal of Live Oak Elementary School.
|
Authentic Armenian books, medals, personal letters, photos, autobiography manuscripts and translated documents can be found in a special collection at the California State University, Northridge’s University Library.
|
1935 - Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21). [story]
|
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library will host the Summer Bag Sale event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 13.
|
The College of the Canyons Foundation invites all golfers to Swing for Student Success at the annual COC Foundation Golf Tournament. The charity golf tournament will be held Monday, Oct. 2 at Valencia Country Club, 27330 Tourney Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
|
The County of Los Angeles, Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission invites county residents to join Virtual Conference Session 3, Deputies in Schools: Ensuring Outcomes & Accountability to continue the dialogue on the School Resource Deputy program.
