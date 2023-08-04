header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
83°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 3
1975 - Henry Mayo Newhall (Memorial) Hospital opens with 100 beds [story]
HMNMH
Marsha McLean | Get Involved with Youth in Government
| Thursday, Aug 3, 2023

Marsha McLean - regional“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” – Nelson Mandela

As a lifelong resident and long-serving councilwoman, I know firsthand the significance of local government in serving our community’s needs and enhancing the lives of our residents. Whether it is the creation of new facilities, developing neighborhoods, providing high-quality transportation, quality of life amenities and more, city government plays a key role in everyone’s daily life. My belief is, the earlier you learn about your government, the more aware you will become of your civic duties and the greater an impact you can have on your community.

The city of Santa Clarita proudly offers the “Youth in Government” program to teens in our local high schools. This program provides a platform for students to actively engage in civic affairs, learn about the democratic process in the city and develop critical leadership skills that will help shape their future. If you are a teen looking to learn more about the public sector, this is for you! From career opportunities to learning about the various functions and services provided by the city, you will experience a firsthand tour of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, as well as a Los Angeles County Fire Department fire station. This hands-on approach allows you to grasp the complexities of governing, understand the importance of collaboration and appreciate the significance of civic participation.

Beginning in August, you can explore the city, meet staff members and work on projects like graffiti removal with the Community Preservation division, creating TikToks with the Communications team, hopping on a bus at the Transit Maintenance Facility and more. As a participant, you will also have the opportunity to sit in during the award-winning Community Court program and go behind the scenes of our Building and Safety Permit Center at City Hall.

The program runs for nine months, meeting each month at a new location. Participants will learn more about each division, ask questions and become integrated into the inner workings of the city. Through these meetings, you will gain valuable mentorship and networking opportunities by talking and working with staff members in different fields. You will also have the ability to meet local government officials, community leaders and other like-minded students, fostering connections that can lead to future internships, friendships or even careers in public service. By gaining exposure to diverse perspectives and engaging in meaningful dialogue, you will be able to broaden your understanding of the community, develop problem-solving skills and learn more about your city.

Throughout my career as a small business owner, foreign embassy liaison and public servant, understanding how local government works has been instrumental in successfully working with communities and making choices for the betterment of everyone. The Youth in Government program cultivates a sense of empowerment among the students. As student-participants actively contribute to decision-making processes, they will realize their voices matter and that they have the potential to effect change in their community. This program nurtures their civic responsibility and encourages them to become informed and engaged citizens, ensuring that the future of Santa Clarita remains in capable hands. To conclude the program, participants will be formally recognized by the Santa Clarita City Council during a council meeting in May, 2024.

I encourage students across the city to apply for this invaluable experience that will equip them with the knowledge, skills and confidence necessary to become informed leaders and active participants in our community.

If you would like to participate in the program or know an interested student, please visit santa-clarita.com/YouthInGovernment or email Christian Canales at ccanales@santa-clarita.com for more information or to apply. You will be very glad you did.

Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at mmclean@santa-clarita.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Marsha McLean | Get Involved with Youth in Government

Marsha McLean | Get Involved with Youth in Government
Thursday, Aug 3, 2023
As a lifelong resident and long-serving Councilwoman, I know firsthand the significance of local government in serving our community's needs and enhancing the lives of our residents.
READ MORE...

Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis | July Reflections

Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis | July Reflections
Thursday, Aug 3, 2023
Happy August valued members and friends of JCISC,
READ MORE...

Message from City Manager | Enjoy Hot Summer Nights at City Events

Message from City Manager | Enjoy Hot Summer Nights at City Events
Wednesday, Aug 2, 2023
There is nothing better than gathering with family and friends on a warm summer evening as the sun is setting, to enjoy one of Santa Clarita’s premier events. Fortunately in August, there are many opportunities to do just that.
READ MORE...

Mayor’s Monthly Message | Jason Gibbs

Mayor’s Monthly Message | Jason Gibbs
Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023
Motor vehicle accidents are among the leading causes of death for teenagers in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2,800 teens were killed and 227,000 teens were injured due to motor vehicle crashes in 2020. Young drivers are losing their lives prematurely in devastating and preventable traffic collisions.
READ MORE...

Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Advocating for Mental Health

Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Advocating for Mental Health
Monday, Jul 31, 2023
This past week, in my role as co-chair of the Commission on Mental Health and Wellbeing, I joined the National Association of Counties (NACo) for their annual conference alongside elected leaders, executives, and mental health advocates, including Dr. Drew Pinsky.
READ MORE...

Message from City Manager | Summer Nights in Santa Clarita

Message from City Manager | Summer Nights in Santa Clarita
Thursday, Jul 27, 2023
There’s no shortage of exciting events for residents to attend this summer.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Marsha McLean | Get Involved with Youth in Government
As a lifelong resident and long-serving Councilwoman, I know firsthand the significance of local government in serving our community's needs and enhancing the lives of our residents.
Marsha McLean | Get Involved with Youth in Government
CSUN Adds Bobby Brown to Men’s Basketball Staff
California State University, Northridge, head men's basketball coach Andy Newman has announced the addition of Bobby Brown to the Matador staff.
CSUN Adds Bobby Brown to Men’s Basketball Staff
SCV Teen Challenges Logix CEO to Climate Change Pledge
Since attending the 2022 World Cup, Santa Clarita eighth grader Ismachiah Oduwole, 13, has been making his way across the globe collecting signatures on a soccer ball and seeking sustainability pledges to raise awareness on the impact of climate change.
SCV Teen Challenges Logix CEO to Climate Change Pledge
Community Feedback Sought for City’s JAG Application
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking community feedback on a public safety grant proposal for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program.
Community Feedback Sought for City’s JAG Application
Stephanie Hall Named New Castaic Elementary Principal
The Castaic Union School District is delighted to announce Stephanie Hall as the new principal of Castaic Elementary School.
Stephanie Hall Named New Castaic Elementary Principal
SCVEDC Board Members Named Among Most Influential Leaders
The Santa Clarita Economic Development Corporation recognizes  this years list of most influential leaders in the region, including Holly Schroeder, SCVEDC president and chief executive officer. Several members of the SCVEDC's Board of Directors have also been named to the San Fernando Valley Business Journal’s Valley 200 list announced on July 31.
SCVEDC Board Members Named Among Most Influential Leaders
Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis | July Reflections
Happy August valued members and friends of JCISC,
Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis | July Reflections
SCV Photographer Recognized for Advancing Photography Industry
Kevin Karzin of Kevin Karzin Photography LLC in Santa Clarita has earned the Photographic Craftsman degree from Professional Photographers of America.
SCV Photographer Recognized for Advancing Photography Industry
Schiavo Opposes New Aliso Canyon Proposal
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced her opposition to the new Aliso Canyon proposal, joining with area legislators who shared their concerns about increasing storage at the facility before the California Public Utilities Commission and federal authorities have completed their investigations into the causes of the winter gas price spikes.
Schiavo Opposes New Aliso Canyon Proposal
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: One New SCV Death; 157 New Local Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 157 new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: One New SCV Death; 157 New Local Cases
Today in SCV History (Aug. 3)
1975 - Henry Mayo Newhall (Memorial) Hospital opens with 100 beds [story]
HMNMH
SCV Water Revenue Bonds Successfully Sold
Following a recent credit rating upgrade to AA+ by Standard & Poor’s, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s 2023 revenue bonds were successfully sold in the market on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
SCV Water Revenue Bonds Successfully Sold
Aug. 24: VIA After Five Networking Mixer at Slater’s 50/50
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Slater's 50/50. 
Aug. 24: VIA After Five Networking Mixer at Slater’s 50/50
The Salvation Army, Walmart Unite to Collect School Supplies
The Salvation Army and Walmart on Carl Boyer Drive in Santa Clarita are helping to make the next school year the best school year for 100 kids in Santa Clarita Valley by collecting school supplies and other necessary items for families in need.  
The Salvation Army, Walmart Unite to Collect School Supplies
Aug 21: Santa Clarita Artists Association to Feature Mike Hernandez Gouache Demo at Barnes and Noble
Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature Mike Hernandez and his works at its new location, Barnes and Noble.
Aug 21: Santa Clarita Artists Association to Feature Mike Hernandez Gouache Demo at Barnes and Noble
Princess Cruises Named Official Cruise Vacation Partner of Los Angeles Rams
Valencia-based Princess Cruises today announced it has teamed up with the Los Angeles Rams as their official vacation partner.
Princess Cruises Named Official Cruise Vacation Partner of Los Angeles Rams
Message from City Manager | Enjoy Hot Summer Nights at City Events
There is nothing better than gathering with family and friends on a warm summer evening as the sun is setting, to enjoy one of Santa Clarita’s premier events. Fortunately in August, there are many opportunities to do just that.
Message from City Manager | Enjoy Hot Summer Nights at City Events
Robot May Help CSUN Marine Biologist Find Clues to Protect Vanishing Corals
This intrepid underwater robot may help California State University, Northridge marine biologist Peter Edmunds find clues for protecting vanishing coral species in the reefs of the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Robot May Help CSUN Marine Biologist Find Clues to Protect Vanishing Corals
Castaic Union School District Announces New Live Oak Elementary Principal
The Castaic Union School District has announced the appointment of Antonio Sanchez as the new Principal of Live Oak Elementary School.
Castaic Union School District Announces New Live Oak Elementary Principal
CSUN Special Collections to Delve Into History of the Armenian Diaspora
Authentic Armenian books, medals, personal letters, photos, autobiography manuscripts and translated documents can be found in a special collection at the California State University, Northridge’s University Library.
CSUN Special Collections to Delve Into History of the Armenian Diaspora
Today in SCV History (Aug. 2)
1935 - Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21). [story]
Archie Carter
Friends of Santa Clarita Library Summer Bag Sale
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library will host the Summer Bag Sale event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 13.
Friends of Santa Clarita Library Summer Bag Sale
Oct. 2: COC Foundation Golf Tournament, Swing for Student Success
The College of the Canyons Foundation invites all golfers to Swing for Student Success at the annual COC Foundation Golf Tournament. The charity golf tournament will be held Monday, Oct. 2 at Valencia Country Club, 27330 Tourney Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Oct. 2: COC Foundation Golf Tournament, Swing for Student Success
Aug 3: Virtual Conference on School Resource Deputy Program
The County of Los Angeles, Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission invites county residents to join Virtual Conference Session 3, Deputies in Schools: Ensuring Outcomes & Accountability to continue the dialogue on the School Resource Deputy program.
Aug 3: Virtual Conference on School Resource Deputy Program
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: