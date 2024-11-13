SCV Chamber Offers 2025 Employment Law Update

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced its annual 2025 Employment Law Update, taking place on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the College of the Canyons University Center.

Returning to lead this important program is Brian Koegle of Koegle Law Group, who will outline key changes in employment laws that businesses must address in 2025.

“We’re pleased to collaborate with Koegle Law Group to provide the Santa Clarita Valley’s only in-depth employment law update,” said Becki Robb, Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “This annual program is an essential tool for our local businesses, empowering them to navigate new regulations and manage potential legal risks.”

Operating in California presents unique challenges for businesses, particularly when it comes to complying with an evolving framework of regulations. This update will deliver indispensable insights for businesses of all sizes.

“I am thrilled to partner with the SCV Chamber of Commerce for the seventh year in a row, providing information to business owners and HR professionals on the recent changes to California employment law,” said Koegle, Managing Partner at Koegle Law Group. “This presentation is always so much fun, because of the interactive nature, and the opportunity to guide businesses along the treacherous path toward compliance.”

Koegle will address significant topics, including:

Wage and hour update, including new minimum wage and minimum salary requirements;

Paid sick leave updates and best practices

Updated on leaves of absence, including record-keeping requirements

Non-compete agreements for employees

Review of recent court decisions impacting California employers

Mandatory workplace violence prevention plans.

“Beginning the new year with a solid grasp of the latest employment regulations is invaluable for businesses of all sizes and industries,” said Ivan Volschenk, President/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “This update is a must-attend event, offering insights that can save companies thousands in legal fees. With limited spots available, we encourage everyone to reserve tickets early to take advantage of this essential resource.”

Tickets are $50 for members and $70 for nonmembers and are available at www.scvchamber.com under the Events tab.

Doors open at 3 p.m., with the program beginning promptly at 3.30 p.m., followed by a networking reception.

For questions, please email hello@scvchamber.com.

The SCV Chamber is also taking preorders for 2025 California and Federal Employment posters, available in both English and Spanish. Every California employer must display a current poster at each company facility to avoid significant fines. SCV Chamber members receive exclusive discounts. To order, email hello@scvchamber.com.

