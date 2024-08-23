Sept. 21: Wild Peach Boutique ‘Mom Mixer’

Join The Wild Peach Boutique for the “Mom Mixer,” a fun and relaxing afternoon filled with shopping, mingling and pampering just for moms.

This event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 21 from noon to 4 p.m. at 27650 Dickason Drive Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Discover unique and trendy items, connect with other moms in the community and enjoy some well-deserved me-time. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to have a great time with local mamas.

Grab a drink, cocktail or coffee where available, shop vendors, participate in mingling activities and enjoy a day dedicated to moms. With music, food, sweet and salty lunch will be available at the Paseo Café located next to the event space, live art, a flower bar, hat bar and so much to shop, you’ll be sure to have the best day out with your gal pals and meet some new ones.

The first 50 tickets sold will receive a Wild Peach Boutique canvas bag upon entry. One per order.

To purchase tickets and for more information visit the eventbrite website.

