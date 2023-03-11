Set Clocks Ahead One Hour on Saturday Night

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 11 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,073 new cases countywide and 15 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Today’s case count includes one week’s worth of cases (266) from Long Beach, as that jurisdiction has moved to weekly reporting.
The Funeral Mass for Monsignor Michael Joseph Slattery, the founding pastor of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish in Saugus will be held on Wednesday, March 22 at 11 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, 22508 Copper Hill Drive, Saugus, CA 91350.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 11 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,073 new cases countywide and 15 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Today’s case count includes one week’s worth of cases (266) from Long Beach, as that jurisdiction has moved to weekly reporting.
The Funeral Mass for Monsignor Michael Joseph Slattery, the founding pastor of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish in Saugus will be held on Wednesday, March 22 at 11 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, 22508 Copper Hill Drive, Saugus, CA 91350.
The College of the Canyons Biological and Environmental Sciences Department was awarded the State Chancellor’s Office Innovative Use of Technology Award at the Chief Information Systems Officers Association Technology Summit on Wednesday, March 8 in San Francisco. This award recognizes cutting edge advancements in the department’s microbiology laboratories.
Olive Branch Theatricals is a musical theater and performing arts nonprofit in the Santa Clarita Valley. Olive Branch believes in bringing the community together through the arts and is passionate about making theater a welcoming, fun and inclusive experience for everyone - from performers to audience members.
If you are looking for a great way to connect with other businesses attend the Valley Industry Association After Five event on Thursday, March 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at American Family Funding/360 Executive Suites, 25101 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.
On March 4, the final day of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Swimming and Diving National Championships in Columbus, Ga., The Master's University athletes scored several top tens.
Did you know that as little as two milligrams of Fentanyl, about the size of five grains of salt, can cause negative health effects including trouble breathing, dizziness, possible overdose and even death? With the recent uptick in Fentanyl deaths, especially among teenagers, we must work together as a community to eliminate drug abuse and educate our parents, teachers, caregivers and students on the dangers of taking drugs.
College of the Canyons continued its first-place reign in the Western State Conference with two Cougars tying with a third player for medalist honors during the WSC event hosted by Allan Hancock at the Santa Maria Country Club on Monday, March 6.
The Annie Awards returned to an in-person ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 25 for its semicentennial bringing emerging talent and luminaries alike from all corners of the animation industry to UCLA’s Royce Hall. As in years past, California Institute of the Arts alums earned awards across several categories, as well as juried honors.
For your convenience, listed below is the login/dial-in information for the upcoming March 16, Public Outreach and Legislation Committee meeting along with the link to the meeting agenda packet information card.
The Music Center announced Thursday 112 of Southern California’s most talented high school students have advanced to become semifinalists in The Music Center’s 35th Annual Spotlight program, including three students from the Santa Clarita Valley.
The College of the Canyons Board of Trustees named three athletic facilities to honor legendary Cougar athletics head coaches and faculty members Lee Smelser and Mike Gillespie, along with longtime board member Michele Jenkins.
Valencia-based H2scan, a world leader in industrial hydrogen sensing, launched Thursday its HY-ALERTA 5021 Solid-State Area Hydrogen Monitor product which protects battery rooms from explosive hydrogen build up and is maintenance free for more than 10 years.
(CN) — Joshua trees will not be added to the endangered or threatened species list after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decided the iconic symbols of the Mojave Desert don't face any serious threats.
Last year, in partnership with the American Red Cross, the city of Santa Clarita hosted 11 blood drives, collecting over 420 units of blood, which is enough blood to potentially save 1,260 lives! While that number is certainly impressive, there is still an ongoing, critical shortage and the City encourages residents to make a life-saving appointment today.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.