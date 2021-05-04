Today in SCV History (May 4)

Four high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District have been named 2021 California Distinguished Schools by California State Superintendent Tony Thurmond including Academy of the Canyons, Golden Valley, Hart and West Ranch.
On Monday, the CIF Southern Section and Mikasa USA announced a five-year partnership for Mikasa to be the official Boys and Girls Indoor Volleyball Championship ball commencing with the 2021-2022 school year.
May is National Bicycle Safety Month, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging drivers to slow down when passing bicyclists and asks bicyclists to be visible, predictable, and safe on the road.
As Los Angeles County nears the yellow tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, the Los Angeles County Library announced it will reopen an additional 30 of its 85 libraries for select in-person services beginning May 10 including the Acton Agua Dulce Library and Castaic Library.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced it will have additional deputies on patrol from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Cinco de Mayo to look for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
After months upon months of restrictions and shutdowns, we are now seeing more and more opportunities available. Here in Santa Clarita, several of the programs, activities and sports leagues that were put on pause to slow the spread of COVID-19 are once again being offered.
Our City has long been hailed as one of the safest in the nation. In fact, the City of Santa Clarita was recently named the 4th Safest City in America by SmartAsset.com when analyzing violent crime, property crime, vehicular mortality and more.
The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District launched the 2021 competitive grant programs totaling $33.4 million for park development across Los Angeles County, with online applications open until Oct. 28.
The Santa Clarita City Council has asked the city manager to prepare a letter to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors seeking the board’s support in adding sentencing enhancements to the case of murder suspect James “Matthew” Dorsey.
California State University, Northridge officials are planning memorable commencement celebrations next month for the 11,151 graduates of the class of 2019-20 and the 11,538 graduates of the class of 2020-21.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced its plans to resume in-person events and activities beginning in May 2021 in compliance with California and Los Angeles County Public Health guidelines.
