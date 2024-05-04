May 7: Regular Meeting of the Saugus School Board

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, May 7, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Education Center, located at 24930 Avenue Stanford in Santa Clarita.

The public session will be held in person and via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer, visit https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/82349616326.

Webinar ID: 823 4961 6326

To dial by phone:

+1 669 900 9128 or +1 669 444 9171

The full agenda of the meeting can be found at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=29731.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...