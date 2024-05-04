header image

May 4
1903 - President Teddy Roosevelt visits Gov. Henry Gage at Acton Hotel [story]
Acton Hotel
May 7: Regular Meeting of the Saugus School Board
| Friday, May 3, 2024
Saugus Union

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, May 7, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Education Center, located at 24930 Avenue Stanford in Santa Clarita.

The public session will be held in person and via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer, visit https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/82349616326.

Webinar ID: 823 4961 6326

To dial by phone:
+1 669 900 9128 or +1 669 444 9171

The full agenda of the meeting can be found at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=29731.
May 8: Castaic Union School Board Regular Meeting

May 8: Castaic Union School Board Regular Meeting
Friday, May 3, 2024
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, May 8, at 6 p.m. A closed session will be held at 5:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Hart District to Hear Superintendent Search Firm Presentations

Hart District to Hear Superintendent Search Firm Presentations
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 1. It will be followed by the regular meeting of the Hart Board at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

May 2-4: ‘Chicago’ On Stage at West Ranch High School

May 2-4: ‘Chicago’ On Stage at West Ranch High School
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
In the Roaring ’20s in the big city, if there’s enough “razzle dazzle,” you just might get away with murder. That’s the premise of the hit musical “Chicago,” which has enjoyed success for nearly 50 years, and was based on true-crime stories of a century ago.
FULL STORY...

Saugus High Show Choir Captures Awards at Music Showcase

Saugus High Show Choir Captures Awards at Music Showcase
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
Blue Heat, the Saugus High School show choir team, ended its competition season on April 12 with a first-place finish in the mixed division Tier IV at John Burroughs Music Showcase 2024 held in Burbank. The team also won the awards for Best Musicianship and Best Showmanship.
FULL STORY...
Today in SCV History (May 4)
1903 - President Teddy Roosevelt visits Gov. Henry Gage at Acton Hotel [story]
Acton Hotel
May 9: Arts Commission to Hear Updates on Civic Art Projects
The city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission is holding its regular meeting in City Hall's Council Chambers Thursday, May 9 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
May 9: Arts Commission to Hear Updates on Civic Art Projects
Experience the Butterfly Encounter at Gilchrist Farm
Experience the Butterfly Encounter at Gilchrist Farm open now on weekends thorugh Sunday, June 18. Walk through a tent of beautiful flowers hosting live butterflies that fly freely throughout the tent.
Experience the Butterfly Encounter at Gilchrist Farm
May 8: COC Board Business Meeting Considers Contracts
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, May 8, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 4:15 p.m.
May 8: COC Board Business Meeting Considers Contracts
May 8: Castaic Union School Board Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, May 8, at 6 p.m. A closed session will be held at 5:30 p.m.
May 8: Castaic Union School Board Regular Meeting
May 4: LACoFD Hosts Countywide Open House at All Fire Stations
Fire Service Day Open House will be held at all County of Los Angeles Fire Department fire stations on Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 4: LACoFD Hosts Countywide Open House at All Fire Stations
May 18: Support Young Creatives at NextGen MediaMakers Festival
The Santa Clarita Valley Media Collaborative invites the public as well as local creatives, media industry professionals, students, parents, teachers and others to celebrate the next generation of media makers participating in the inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival on Saturday, May 18 from 2-5 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
May 18: Support Young Creatives at NextGen MediaMakers Festival
Vasquez Rocks Full Moon Twilight Hikes
Explore Vasquez Rocks during the magical twilight and early evening full moon hours. These fun, collaborative, interpretive hikes are led by trained staff and volunteers and will highlight the park's natural and human history.
Vasquez Rocks Full Moon Twilight Hikes
Princess Cruises Sails to Prime Viewing Spot for 2026 Total Solar Eclipse in Europe
Astrotourism is top of mind for travelers making special trips for experiences in the sky, and with the recent “take-your-breath-away” total solar eclipse, thousands of cruisers onboard Emerald Princess and Discovery Princess off the coast of Mexico caught a glimpse of the total darkness event.
Princess Cruises Sails to Prime Viewing Spot for 2026 Total Solar Eclipse in Europe
May 7: City Council Conducts Budget Study Session
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a study session on Tuesday, May 7 at 5 p.m. The council will meet at City Hall, Carl Boyer Room, 23920 Valencia Blvd., First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
May 7: City Council Conducts Budget Study Session
Garbage Inspectors to Look for Improper Recycling
Garbage inspectors will soon be paying a visit to neighborshoods throughout the Santa Clarita Valley to inspect recycling bins to insure residents are following the recycling rules in the SCV.
Garbage Inspectors to Look for Improper Recycling
Canyons Advances to Day 3 of 3C2A State Championships
College of the Canyons competed at the 3C2A State Singles & Doubles Championships for a second straight year, with the doubles duo of Sydney Tamondong and Estrella Segura establishing program history by advancing to the round of 16 at the Ojai Athletic Club.
Canyons Advances to Day 3 of 3C2A State Championships
Registration Open for 2024 Howard Fisher Cougar Basketball Camp
College of the Canyons men's basketball head coach Howard Fisher's Cougar Basketball Camp returns in 2024 with three sessions open to boys and girls ages 8 to 14.
Registration Open for 2024 Howard Fisher Cougar Basketball Camp
May 4-12: Spring Bag Sale at Santa Clarita Public Library
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library is hosting a “Spring Bag Sale” event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, May 4 to Sunday, May 12.
May 4-12: Spring Bag Sale at Santa Clarita Public Library
MALDEF Sues Man After Rant at Fruit Vendor in SCV
A former public school teacher who launched a racist and anti-immigrant tirade against a Santa Clarita street vendor is being sued by a Latino civil rights group for civil assault and violating California civil rights laws.
MALDEF Sues Man After Rant at Fruit Vendor in SCV
July 6: Wine in the Pines, Pine Mountain Club
The Village of Pine Mountain Club has hosted wine festivals since 2003. You can taste exciting wines from the world’s top wine-growing regions, with dozens of premier wineries to choose from on Saturday, July 6, 1-4 p.m. at Wine in the Pines.
July 6: Wine in the Pines, Pine Mountain Club
Today in SCV History (May 3)
1842 - California's first mining district established in SCV; Ygnacio del Valle, chairman [story]
Ygnacio del Valle
May 4: SCV Relay for Life ‘May the Cure Be With You’
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley will be held Saturday, May 4, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. at Central Park, with the theme “May The Cure Be With You,” a Disney/Star Wars celebration.
May 4: SCV Relay for Life ‘May the Cure Be With You’
CalArts Announces 2024 Herb Alpert Award Winners
Ten risk-taking, mid-career artists were announced Thursday as the recipients of the 2024 Herb Alpert Award in the Arts (HAAIA).
CalArts Announces 2024 Herb Alpert Award Winners
Mustangs Post-Season Play Continues After First Round Win
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- The Master's University men's volleyball team won their opening match of the 2024 NAIA National Championship with a 3-set win over the No. 9-seed Mount Mercy (IA) Mustangs.
Mustangs Post-Season Play Continues After First Round Win
TMU Student Set to be School’s First Electrical Engineering Graduate
Andrew Skerratt did not anticipate graduating with an electrical engineering degree from The Master’s University.
TMU Student Set to be School’s First Electrical Engineering Graduate
Lady Cougs Advance to Next Round in Regional Playoffs
Nichole Muro was brilliant in the circle through seven shutout innings and Gigi Garcia broke the game open with a two-run double in the sixth inning as No. 15 College of the Canyons got past No. 18 Cuesta College 4-0 in its 3C2A Southern California Regional Playoffs play-in game at Whitten Field on Tuesday.
Lady Cougs Advance to Next Round in Regional Playoffs
Message from Carlos Orozco JCI President
As we kick off the new month, I am proud to reflect on the incredible growth and achievements we've witnessed over the past four months.
Message from Carlos Orozco JCI President
