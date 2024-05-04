Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Call to Order
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Commission Secretary Announcement
Approval of Regular Meeting Minutes
Minutes of Apr 11, 2024 6:00 PM
Arts Spotlight
Arts Recognition
Public Participation
Unfinished Business
1. CIVIC ART: OLD ORCHARD PARK

Update on the Civic Art project located at Old Orchard Park, with recommendations made by the Artist Selection Committee for the selected artist
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. ChristoffersonPowerpoint
2. CIVIC ART: DAVID MARCH PARK

Update on the Civic Art project located at David March Park, with recommendations made by the Artist Selection Committee for the selected artist.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Civic Art – David March Park 2
3. 2025 SIDEWALK POETRY PROJECT

Update on the 2025 Sidewalk Poetry Project with the recommendation made by the Artist Selection Committee for the Request for Proposals.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. 2025 Sidewalk Poetry Project CFE
Staff Comments
Items for future Consideration
Adjournment
Future Meetings