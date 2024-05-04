Experience the Butterfly Encounter at Gilchrist Farm open now on weekends thorugh Sunday, June 18. Walk through a tent of beautiful flowers hosting live butterflies that fly freely throughout the tent. Hold some nectar on a sponge to attract a butterfly to land near you.

Enjoy these pollinators while learning about what they do for farms and flowers. Throughout the duration of the Butterfly Encounter different species of butterflies will be featured including Painted Ladies, Monarchs, Cabbage Whites and more.

Caterpillar and lifecycle kits, host plants and seeds will be available for sale, as well as habitats. The Butterfly Encounter is open now and runs through Father’s Day June 18.

The Butterfly Encounter is available to visit during Farm Visits 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The cost is $5 to enjoy the exhibit in addition to regular farm admission.

Special Mother’s Day events include Mother’s Day tea and goat yoga.

Gilchrist Farm

30116 Bouquet Canyon Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91390

For more information visit www.gilchristfarm.com.

