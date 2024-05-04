May 8: COC Board Business Meeting Considers Contracts

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, May 8, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 4:15 p.m.

The meeting will consider approving change orders for various construction projects on campus, as well as other contracts and approvals for new and modified courses and programs.

The full agenda can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/coc/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=CYEVUL82745D.

The meeting will take place in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road.

This will be an in-person meeting with the ability to view the meeting virtually.

WEBINAR ID: 883-0470-9404

To live stream the meeting, visit https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/88304709404.

