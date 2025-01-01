Supervisor Kathryn Barger Celebrates Landmark Achievements in 2024

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger proudly highlights her top accomplishments of 2024, showcasing her dedication to the residents of the Fifth District and Los Angeles County.

Barger began her third term as Fifth District Supervisor after a resounding reelection victory in the March primaries. From championing community enrichment to tackling homelessness and advancing transportation infrastructure, Chair Barger has delivered transformative results.

In 2024, Chair Barger spearheaded critical projects to enhance regional infrastructure and economic opportunities:

-Metro’s A Line Extension: Barger helped secure $798 million to complete the A-Line’s final segment, connecting Pomona to Montclair.

-High Desert Corridor High-Speed Rail Project: Her leadership resulted in a groundbreaking Community Workforce Agreement with 16 unions to build, operate and maintain the project, which will generate $12 billion in economic activity.

-Metro Safety Improvements: Barger joined efforts to invest $65.1 million to improve safety, access control, and customer experiences on Metro systems.

-Transportation Technology Excellence: Her contribution of $500,000 in discretionary funding helped advance the Center for Transportation Technology Excellence–a future 2 million square foot facility for rail car and bus manufacturing, testing, research and development. The Center has the potential to generate $11.5 billion in economic returns and over 114,300 direct and indirect jobs.

Barger also prioritized addressing homelessness and housing insecurity in 2024:

-Pathway Home: Pathway Home operations took place in Duarte/Monrovia, Palmdale, and Lancaster, helping transition 243 people experiencing homelessness to interim housing.

-Santa Clarita facilities: New shelters opened, offering critical support to families in need, thanks to partnerships with Bridge to Home and Family Promise. In July 2024, Bridge to Home opened its permanent shelter and service center for 69 individuals; it will also serve families experiencing homelessness. Supervisor Barger provided a matching grant of $500,000 to Family Promise’s Williams Hope House in Newhall which will provide housing for families in need.

-Veterans Support: Barger’s San Dimas Field Office provided in-person assistance to 851 veterans, connecting them with vital resources and services.

-Veteran Housing: In Palmdale, 36 veteran families received keys to their own homes through the Homes 4 Families organization, with another 20 homes to come.

Chair Barger’s passion for building vibrant communities continued to shine this year:

-Animal Adoptions: Her animal adoption advocacy and efforts helped 18,580 pets find new forever homes from Los Angeles County animal care shelters.

-Foster Youth Holiday Party: Over 500 foster youth and families attended Barger’s annual holiday event at Six Flags Magic Mountain, enjoying a day of joy, gifts, and rollercoasters.

-Youth Achievements: Supervisor Barger celebrated local sports excellence by honoring CIF championship-winning girls’ high school teams in the Antelope Valley.

-Celebrating Art and Heritage: She supported the unveiling of new artworks in the Antelope Valley—a mosaic mural honoring Sun Village’s African American heritage and the sculpture “Saddle” in Pearblossom.

Barger also dedicated herself to actively and responsively engaging the community. She hosted 277 community events and 484 stakeholder meetings. She managed a $45.6 billion Los Angeles County budget–the largest of its kind in the nation–with a focus on fiscal responsibility and prudence.

Barger reflected on the year’s activities and her work. “Without a doubt, 2024 has been a remarkable year of progress,” said Chair Kathryn Barger. “From supporting our most vulnerable to driving forward regional infrastructure projects that boost economic growth, I’m honored to continue serving the Fifth District and working to ensure a brighter future for all residents. Looking ahead to 2025, I remain committed to leading with integrity and vision. Los Angeles County must be a place where families feel safe and thrive, businesses grow, and communities flourish. The strong partnerships I’ve created and continue to cultivate will help us tackle challenges and seize opportunities to make Los Angeles County shine. No one person can do that alone–but it’s possible, through the power of partnerships.”

