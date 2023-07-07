header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
80°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 7
1949 - Incorporation of Castaic Saddle Club; holds rodeos near future Castaic Lake (lower lagoon). [story]
Thurmond Recognized for Equity Efforts in California Schools
| Friday, Jul 7, 2023
Tony Thurmond
CALSA award is fifth significant education accolade for Tony Thurmond in recent months.


State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond was honored with an award on Thursday for his unwavering dedication and commitment to students at the California Association of Latino Superintendents and Administrators Summer Institute in San Diego. The award, highlighting equity efforts in education, comes as Thurmond sponsors Assembly Bill 1127 (Reyes) to reestablish the Bilingual Teacher Professional Development Program, which aims to increase the number of bilingual teachers in California.

The award is one of many in recent months for Thurmond, including the Educator of the Year Award by Loyola Marymount University School of Education and the Distinguished Service Award from the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc., that have recognized his substantial contributions to the field of education, advocacy for greater equity in opportunities for future generations, community service, and significant, lifelong commitment to enriching the lives of all learners. He also received the prestigious Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Region 16 Leadership Award for his achievements and dedication to public education and his service to the children of California.

Thurmond has madetransforming California schools his priority. His vision and leadership secured 10,000 mental health counselors for schools and billions in dollars for wraparound services to support the whole child through community schools. Thurmond is leading an effort to ensure reading by third grade for all students by 2026, and he has established the first statewide teacher recruitment effort with a public service announcement and a one-stop information and referral system to help connect teacher candidates to scholarships, credentialing programs, and employers with current vacancies. He is also leading a statewide effort to provide a graduation requirement in personal finance for students and is championing efforts to ensure California schools provide inclusive education so all students feel safe and supported and achieve academic success.

Throughout his tenure, Thurmond has fought for all students. He has launched initiatives to close opportunity gaps for African American and Latino students, English learners, students with disabilities, foster and homeless youth and students from low-income backgrounds. He is leading an effort to provide universal preschool for every four-year-old and to provide universal meals—free meals to every student regardless of their ability to pay. More information about Thurmond’s Transforming California Schools Initiatives can be found on the  California Department of Education’s Transforming Schools: Superintendent’s Initiatives web page.

The California Association of Latino Superintendents and Administrators (CALSA) is a community of diverse educational leaders skilled in addressing the needs of Latino/a students and dedicated to increasing the number of highly effective Latino/a administrators. The organization’s purpose is to advocate for the continued development and placement of Latino/a educational leaders who are committed to quality public education. Their goals consist of providing leadership in school administration and instructional capacity, building community with national administrative organizations, providing mentorship and professional assistance, initiating research, and providing resources for employment opportunities.

Tony Thurmond Speech
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
California Bill to Block Book Bans Moves to Appropriations Committee
Friday, Jul 7, 2023
California Bill to Block Book Bans Moves to Appropriations Committee
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — A bill focusing on what books local school boards could remove from their shelves drew impassioned debate from both sides of the issue at a Wednesday hearing of the state Senate Education Committee.
FULL STORY...
Schiavo’s First Bill Safeguarding Seniors Signed by Newsom
Friday, Jul 7, 2023
Schiavo’s First Bill Safeguarding Seniors Signed by Newsom
SACRAMENTO - Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced Thursday that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed her first bill, Assembly Bill 751 Elder and Adult Abuse Reporting, aimed at protecting the safety and well-being of California's senior and disabled communities.
FULL STORY...
Supes Take Steps to Preserve Residential Facilities
Friday, Jul 7, 2023
Supes Take Steps to Preserve Residential Facilities
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors took another step in keeping the County’s most vulnerable residents housed by approving the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health’s acceptance of the Community Care Expansion Preservation Capital Projects Grant Program from the State, a grant program that will fund physical rehabilitation improvements for adult residential facilities, residential care facilities for the elderly and residential care facilities for the chronically ill located within the County.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Fourth of July Fun
The Fourth of July is one of my favorite holidays throughout the year.
Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Fourth of July Fun
California Bill to Block Book Bans Moves to Appropriations Committee
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — A bill focusing on what books local school boards could remove from their shelves drew impassioned debate from both sides of the issue at a Wednesday hearing of the state Senate Education Committee.
California Bill to Block Book Bans Moves to Appropriations Committee
CSUN Announces 2023-24 Water Polo Recruiting Class
California State University, Northridge head women's water polo coach Matt Warshaw has announced the recruiting class for the 2023-24 season.
CSUN Announces 2023-24 Water Polo Recruiting Class
July 13: CUSD Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District will hold its regular meeting Thursday, July 13, beginning with a closed session at 5:30, followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
July 13: CUSD Regular Meeting
Matadors Release 2023 Women’s Volleyball Schedule
California State University, Northridge director of Women's Volleyball John Price has officially announced the Matadors' 2023 schedule.
Matadors Release 2023 Women’s Volleyball Schedule
July 12: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding an in-person meeting Wednesday, July 12, at 5:30 p.m.
July 12: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
Schiavo’s First Bill Safeguarding Seniors Signed by Newsom
SACRAMENTO - Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced Thursday that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed her first bill, Assembly Bill 751 Elder and Adult Abuse Reporting, aimed at protecting the safety and well-being of California's senior and disabled communities.
Schiavo’s First Bill Safeguarding Seniors Signed by Newsom
July 11: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, July 11, beginning with a closed meeting at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately with open session at 6 p.m.
July 11: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
Supes Take Steps to Preserve Residential Facilities
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors took another step in keeping the County’s most vulnerable residents housed by approving the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health’s acceptance of the Community Care Expansion Preservation Capital Projects Grant Program from the State, a grant program that will fund physical rehabilitation improvements for adult residential facilities, residential care facilities for the elderly and residential care facilities for the chronically ill located within the County.
Supes Take Steps to Preserve Residential Facilities
Thurmond Recognized for Equity Efforts in California Schools
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond was honored with an award on Thursday for his unwavering dedication and commitment to students at the California Association of Latino Superintendents and Administrators Summer Institute in San Diego.
Thurmond Recognized for Equity Efforts in California Schools
Longtime SCV Resident Authors Two Books on Grief
Lorraine Terranova, a Santa Clarita resident since 1985, has authored two books.
Longtime SCV Resident Authors Two Books on Grief
Today in SCV History (July 7)
1949 - Incorporation of Castaic Saddle Club; holds rodeos near future Castaic Lake (lower lagoon). [story]
Santa Clarita Volunteer Youth Sports Coaches Needed
Do you enjoy T-Ball and Baseball, understand the game, and know the rules? Volunteer to coach in the Youth Sports T-Ball and Coach Pitch League and help teach our youth valuable skills such as teamwork, fair play and sportsmanship while having fun.
Santa Clarita Volunteer Youth Sports Coaches Needed
Oct. 27: Gin Blossoms at Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
Just announced! The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons will host the Gin Blossoms on the main stage, Friday, Oct.27 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale July 19 at 11 a.m.
Oct. 27: Gin Blossoms at Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
Sept. 23: ‘BeYoutiful’ 20th Annual Bras for a Cause
Soroptimist International of Valencia will present the 20th annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser “Bras for a Cause” on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Hyatt Valencia. This year's theme is “BeYoutiful,” in honor of all women.
Sept. 23: ‘BeYoutiful’ 20th Annual Bras for a Cause
CSUN Names New Assistant Athletics Director for External Relations
Shawn Chin-Farrell, California State University director of athletics, has announced that Susan King has been named CSUN's Assistant Athletics Director for External Relations.
CSUN Names New Assistant Athletics Director for External Relations
SCV Residents Encouraged to Join Plastic Free July Challenge
Plastic Free July is a global movement that encourages millions of people to be a part of the solution to plastic pollution.
SCV Residents Encouraged to Join Plastic Free July Challenge
Mayor’s Monthly Message | Preparing for Concerts in the Park
The event series you’ve all been waiting for is back this weekend for the first live performance of the summer season.
Mayor’s Monthly Message | Preparing for Concerts in the Park
It’s Christmas in July When Donating a Meal for Bridge to Home
It’s Christmas in July at Bridge to Home. When donating a meal to the shelter in July, you will be entered into a drawing to win a free family photo session from Captured, photography by Marcie.
It’s Christmas in July When Donating a Meal for Bridge to Home
Caltrans District 7 Names Gloria Roberts New Director
The California Department of Transportation has announced that Gloria Roberts has been appointed the District 7 director where she will oversee the freeway and highway system in Los Angeles and Ventura counties and a staff of 2,800 who maintain, design, construct, preserve and plan the system and administer programs supporting it.
Caltrans District 7 Names Gloria Roberts New Director
UPDATE: Missing Person Sarriah Marie Fields Found
UPDATE as of 12:51 p.m. Thursday: The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced Sarriah Marie Fields has been found.
UPDATE: Missing Person Sarriah Marie Fields Found
Child & Family Center Installs New Board
Child & Family Center held its annual board installation on Tuesday, June 27, at Sand Canyon Country Club. Stephanie English, senior field deputy, from the office of Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, installed the new officers for the 2023/24 fiscal year and our newest incoming board member.
Child & Family Center Installs New Board
Child & Family Center Awarded $250K Foster Foundation Grant
Child & Family Center is pleased to announce the receipt of a $250,000 grant from The G.A. Foster Legacy Foundation.
Child & Family Center Awarded $250K Foster Foundation Grant
July 9: Orchard Bluegrass Band Performs at Rancho Camulos
The Orchard Bluegrass Band will entertain guests at Rancho Camulos Museum with a unique blend of bluegrass, gospel, country and Western music Sunday, July 9, at 4 p.m.
July 9: Orchard Bluegrass Band Performs at Rancho Camulos
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: