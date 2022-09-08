Wednesday Covid Roundup: L.A. Approaches 90k Total Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 10 new death and 40 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of eight deaths and 1,737 new cases countywide.
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,227, county case totals to 3,421,995 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 89,903 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 total 499.
Public Health has reported a total of positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County. Today’s positivity rate is 7.9%.
There are 783 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
Testing results are available for more than 12,489,452 individuals, with 24% of people testing positive.
William S. Hart Union High School District
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday Update
As of 4 p.m., Wednesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported no additional deaths from COVID-19, keeping the total in the SCV to 499.
The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:
Santa Clarita: 406
Castaic: 32
Acton: 18
Stevenson Ranch: 15
Unincorporated Canyon Country: 10
Agua Dulce: 6
Val Verde: 3 (revised from 4)
Valencia: 2
Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2
Elizabeth Lake: 2
Newhall: 1
unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
Lake Hughes: 1
SCV Cases
Of the 89,903 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 66,405
*Castaic: 9,021
Stevenson Ranch: 5,314
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 3,262
Acton: 1,800
Val Verde: 990
Agua Dulce: 911
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 855
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 399
Elizabeth Lake: 247
Bouquet Canyon: 190
Lake Hughes: 185
Saugus/Canyon Country: 105
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 100
Sand Canyon: 57
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 41
Placerita Canyon: 21
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
California Tuesday
The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Tuesday and Friday. The information below is from the most recent data released Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Vaccinations
– 79,642,984 total vaccines administered.
– 80.2% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
– 17,692 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).
Cases
– California has 10,314,717 confirmed cases to date.
– Friday’s average case count is 7,071 (average daily case count over 7 days).
– Unvaccinated people are 6.9 times more likely to get COVID-19 than boosted individuals (July 11, 2022 – July 17, 2022).
Testing
– The testing positivity rate is 7.5% (average rate over 7 days).
Hospitalizations
– There are 2,875 hospitalizations statewide.
– There are 350 ICU patients statewide.
– Unvaccinated people are 11.7 times more likely to be hospitalized than boosted individuals (July 11, 2022 – July 17, 2022).
Deaths
– There have been 94,351 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
– COVID-19 claims the lives of 30 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).
– Unvaccinated people are 11.2 times more likely to die than boosted individuals (July 4, 2022 – July 10, 2022).
Health Care Workers
As of Sept. 1, local health departments have reported 178,879 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 588 deaths statewide.
Testing Turnaround Time
The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of Aug. 21 to Aug. 27, the average time patients waited for test results was 0.8 day. During this same time period, 90% of patients received test results in one day and 97% received them within two days.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
As of Sept. 1, there have been 1011 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.
Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.
Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19
The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.
Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.
It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.
Your Actions Save Lives
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.
