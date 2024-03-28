California Announces $25 Million in Awards for Youth Mental Health

To support the mental health of California’s young people, the California Department of Public Health awarded $25 million to 28 tribal and community-based organizations across the state.

The awarded organizations, as part of the state’s Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative, are working at a community level to address youth mental health challenges throughout California.

“The need to support the mental health of our children and youth is more urgent than ever,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. “With these grants, California is supporting efforts to address the diverse mental health needs of California’s young people, particularly those in underserved communities who face the greatest systemic barriers to wellness.”

“These awards, along with the efforts of other CYBHI projects, have the potential to make a significant and lasting impact on the lives of children, youth, families, and communities across the state,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Health and Human Services Secretary.

GRANT DETAILS: The grants support mental, emotional, and behavioral health promotion, prevention, and treatment for individuals ages 0-25, and their families and caregivers. With the funds, the organizations are engaging youth from their respective communities to create culturally, linguistically, and age-appropriate outreach campaigns in-person and online. The campaigns aim to promote health seeking behaviors, diminish stigma, and foster open discussions about mental health issues.

WHAT GRANT RECIPIENTS ARE SAYING:

-Asian Pacific Counseling and Treatment Centers, Special Services Group: “Our goal is to destigmatize mental health treatment and connect more kids and families with the care they need. We are looking forward to implementing this grant!”

-Hlub Hmong Center, Ci4Ci: “This grant from CYBHI presents a rare opportunity to embed mental health and wellness into cultural practices for the survival of Hmong people and culture.”

-Sacramento Native American Health Center: “With the help of this funding, we’re creating social media campaigns targeted at children and parents in our community. We hope these marketing campaigns are a spark for behavior change and inspire a fresh outlook on mental health.”

-Safe Passages: “We are excited and fully committed to using this grant to positively impact mental, emotional, and behavioral health within our communities.”

BIGGER PICTURE: The goal of the Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative (CYBHI), the anchor of the Governor’s Master Plan for Kid’s Mental Health, is to transform the systems that support behavioral health and wellness to promote well-being for ALL children, youth, and families. This includes preventing and addressing emerging and existing mental, emotional, and behavioral health challenges, including substance use issues and wellness.

Earlier this year, California launched the Behavioral Health Virtual Services Platform – two free behavioral health services applications for all families with children, teens, and young adults.

To learn more about how CDPH promotes youth mental well-being by supporting local organizations, visit: Child and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative: Public Education and Change Campaigns.

A full list of awarded organizations, amounts funded, and the populations to be served can be accessed via the Local Level Campaigns Award Announcement.

