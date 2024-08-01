Aug. 1: SUSD Special Meeting on Facilities Bond

The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. to consider placing a facilities bond measure on the November ballot.

Because of an issue brought by a local developer to the Saugus Union School District on late Monday afternoon, July 29, the Governing Board and District determined to pull the facilities bond resolution from the agenda of The Tuesday, July 30 SUSD Board of Trustees meeting to adjust the language and amount requested within the measure.

The Board of Trustees decided to have a special meeting on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. to review a revised resolution and review the revised financial impact prior to the board’s consideration of ordering this measure to be placed on the November 2024 ballot which will allow the voters in the boundaries of School Facilities Improvement District No. 2014-1 of the Saugus Union School District to determine the outcome.

The full presentation and discussions from the Board of Trustees meeting on July 30 can be seen by watching the recording on the SUSD website.

Questions about the facilities measure can be directed b email to sgibson@saugususd.org.

The meeting will be held at 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355 in the SUSD Boardroom or it can be accessed via Zoom by using the link on the agenda.

The agenda of the Thursday, Aug. 1 SUSD Governing Board meeting can be found here.

To view the meeting online visit https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/83005926731

Webinar ID: 830 0592 6731

To dial by phone: +1 669 900 9128 (Toll Free) or +1 669 444 9171 (Toll Free).

