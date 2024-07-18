Aug. 6: Death Cafe Coffee, Cake, Conversation

A Death Cafe Coffee, Cake and Conversation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 6, 630-8:30 p.m. in the Milk and Honey Room at the North Oaks Church of Christ, 27570 Whites Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

Facilitators: Lorraine Terranova, Hospice Chaplain and founder of The Widow’s Ministry (2006) and Carl Skelton, Minister.

A Death Cafe is a gathering of people, often strangers, who cpme togehter to sip coffee, eat cake and discuss death and dying in a supportive, friendly and non-judgemental environment.

Death Cafes are a global movement to increase awareness of death while helping people make the most of their finite lives.

Bring a friend to this safe place where people can talk openly about death, share their experiences and ask questions without feeling uncomfortable or judged.

Often strong connections or friendships are formed while attending these events.

Death is a part of life. Let’s talk about it.

It is a conversation rather than a support group or counseling session.

The Death Cafe movement started in 2011 in London, England by Jon Underwood, since that date there have been more than 18,610 Death Cafes held in 90 countries throughout the world.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...