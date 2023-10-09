Barger Lauds Bill Investing Tax Revenues in Historic Venues

Uploaded: , Monday, Oct 9, 2023

By Supervisor Kathryn Barger

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger shared her reaction in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom approving SB 96, the Historic Venue Restoration and Resiliency Act, a bill that reinvests a portion of sales and use tax revenues generated by historic entertainment and sports venues – such as the Hollywood Bowl and Rose Bowl – back into those venues to upgrade their accessibility and infrastructure.

“This is huge,” said Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. “The Governor signing SB 96 into law clearly shows that we are ready to invest in keeping our vibrant historic venues refreshed and ready to serve anyone who attends a show, watches a game, or enjoys a live performance in our County. Undeniably, time and use take their toll on our historic venues. We must be intentional about keeping them well maintained, secure and safe for all. I couldn’t be more pleased.”

The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion co-authored by Barger and Chair Janice Hahn to support the bill in May 2023. The new law will go into effect Jan. 1, 2024.

Daniel Song, interim chief executive officer of the L.A. Philharmonic – the entity which manages the Hollywood Bowl – also shared his reaction to the bill’s approval. “We are grateful to Governor Newsom, Senator Portantino, and to Supervisor Barger for their support and backing to continually upkeep and renovate historic venues,” said Song. “This will help us keep up our efforts, in partnership with the Department of Parks and Recreation, to ensure Los Angeles County residents can enjoy the Hollywood Bowl for years to come.”

Dedan Brozino, Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation president, expressed his thanks for SB 96’s approval. “The Rose Bowl Stadium and the other qualifying venues for SB 96 have become tremendous symbols of togetherness and community over the past century,” stated Brozino. “The Legacy Foundation is so grateful to everyone involved for continuing to memorialize the State’s historic major sports and entertainment venues and the importance of America’s Stadium as a multi-generational venue that is deserving of continued preservation, protection, and enhancement as we continue our second century.”

“The Rose Bowl Stadium is extremely grateful to Governor Newsom for signing SB 96 into law and to Senator Portantino for his sponsorship and strong stewardship of this critical legislation,” said Jens Weiden, chief executive officer/general manager of the Rose Bowl Stadium. “In addition to SB 96 sending a strong signal of the importance of major historic sports and entertainment venues throughout the state, including the Rose Bowl Stadium, it will create much-needed new revenue in the years ahead to strengthen the Stadium’s infrastructure and enhance its safety and security for future generations. With the Olympic Games returning to Pasadena for a third time in 2028, the expanded College Football Playoff, UCLA’s entry into the Big Ten Conference, and world-class soccer and musical events, there has never been a better time to support America’s Stadium.”

