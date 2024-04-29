header image

Kathryn Barger | Focusing on Mental Health
| Monday, Apr 29, 2024

Kathryn BargerDear Friends,

At the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting this week, we reviewed the Chief Executive Officer’s proposed $45.4 billion budget for the next fiscal year. This budget gets a lot of things right. We’re dedicating more than $728 million to our fight against homelessness with a key focus on mental health solutions. Importantly, we’re hiring more than 450 new workers for the Department of Mental Health, including mental health clinicians, substance abuse counselors, outreach workers, and housing navigators.

These efforts will help our County provide boots on the ground services for people experiencing homelessness to connect them with supportive services that will keep them housed.

Our hiring efforts will also benefit our many city partners, who almost exclusively rely on our County to respond to crises occurring on their streets. The daily reports of violence, including the heart-wrenching news this week of an unprovoked fatal stabbing at a Metro station, reaffirm that this crisis is urgent. We must step up our efforts to meet these needs. It’s the only way to increase public safety and improve the quality of life in our County for everyone.

Best wishes,

Kathryn Barger
Supervisor, Fifth District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley
