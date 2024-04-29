Kathryn Barger | Focusing on Mental Health

|
2002 - LASD Deputy David March, Canyon grad & Saugus resident, murdered during traffic stop [story]
Three seats on the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, will be up for election in November 2024.
The second and final day of the Golden State Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships gave The Master's University men's team their second championship in a row, while the women finished second.
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association at Barnes and Noble Valencia May 20, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., for its SCAA monthly meeting, featuring Rex Kochel.
The city of Santa Clarita has released a list of arts-related events happening in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Gallery is showcasing a new exhibit called, "Faces," from May 3 to June 2.
At the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting this week, we reviewed the Chief Executive Officer's proposed $45.4 billion budget for the next fiscal year.
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 1. It will be followed by the regular meeting of the Hart Board at 7 p.m.
The College of the Canyons Foundation has launched a bench program to allow individuals the unique opportunity to dedicate a bench in honor of a loved one.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 29 - Sunday, May 5.
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, May 2, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Tobin Bolter, a 2017 graduate of The Master’s University, was killed earlier this month in the line of duty working as a deputy for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office in Boise, Idaho.
The Santa Clarita Valley Media Collaborative invites local creatives, media industry professionals, students, parents, teachers and others to celebrate the next generation of media makers participating in the inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival on Saturday, May 18 from 2-5 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
1943 - August Rübel, owner of Rancho Camulos, is killed when the ambulance he's driving hits a German land mine in North Africa [story]
1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
In the Roaring ’20s in the big city, if there’s enough “razzle dazzle,” you just might get away with murder. That’s the premise of the hit musical “Chicago,” which has enjoyed success for nearly 50 years, and was based on true-crime stories of a century ago.
California Institute of the Arts will present the annual CalArts Expo on Saturday, May 2. The Expo is an institute-wide event featuring interdisciplinary creative work from the CalArts community, ranging from current students to internationally renowned faculty and alumni creators.
Blue Heat, the Saugus High School show choir team, ended its competition season on April 12 with a first-place finish in the mixed division Tier IV at John Burroughs Music Showcase 2024 held in Burbank. The team also won the awards for Best Musicianship and Best Showmanship.
Against a backdrop of cinematic magic at Nickelodeon Animation Studios in Burbank, California Institute of the Arts honored the transformative power that philanthropy has had in nurturing the dreams of CalArts students.
Two classic one-act comedies written by the late James McLure are coming to The Main in Old Town Newhall for a two-weekend run starting Friday, May 10.
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity and the County Film Office, in partnership with Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor Chair Lindsey P. Horvath and Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, unveiled a new $4.1 million grant program to provide relief to small and micro businesses affected by both COVID-19 and the 2023 Hollywood double strikes.
Join the Saugus Instrumental Music Program at Saugus High School for a fun community event. Get ready, Santa Clarita, for an unforgettable morning of shopping, entertainment and support. The Saugus Instrumental Music Program Rummage Sale, where treasures abound and bargains await will be held Saturday, June 8, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates invite residents of the Santa Clarita Valley to the annual Placerita Canyon Nature Center Open House event to be held Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
1906 - Bobby Batugo, World Champion Mixologist in the 1970s, born in The Philippines [story]
