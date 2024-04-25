header image

Newsom Appoints SCV Resident Veterans Home Administrator
| Thursday, Apr 25, 2024

Edina LemusSanta Clarita resident Edina Lemus has been appointed Administrator of the Veterans Home of California in Lancaster by California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Lemus has served as a Hospital Administrative Resident II at the California Department of Veterans Affairs since 2021. She served as a Health and Safety Officer for the Veterans Home of California, West Los Angeles from 2018 to 2021 and was a Contract Analyst there from 2016 to 2018. She was an English as a Second Language Teacher at HuDongEnglish from 2013 to 2019. Lemus was a Contract Analyst with the California Employment Training Panel from 2012 to 2016 and served in several positions at the State Compensation Insurance Fund from 2007 to 2011, including Office Services Supervisor, Workers’ Compensation Claims Adjuster and Medical Bill Reviewer. She was a freelance, private English as a Second Language Teacher from 2008 to 2013 and an International English as a Second Language Testing System Examiner with ELS Educational Services Inc. from 2008 to 2009.

Lemus earned a Master of Arts degree in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages from California State University, Los Angeles and a Master of Arts degree in English to Hungarian Translating and Interpreting from Budapest University of Technology and Economics.

Lemus earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in German from California State University, Northridge, a Bachelor of Arts degree in Teaching English as a Foreign Language and Literature from ELTE University and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Physical Education from ELTE University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $121,596.

