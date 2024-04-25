Newsom Appoints SCV Resident Veterans Home Administrator

|
College of the Canyons student-athletes Gigi Garcia (softball) and Hannes Yngve (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running April 15-20.
|
|
Santa Clarita resident Edina Lemus has been appointed Administrator of the Veterans Home of California in Lancaster by California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
|
1906
- Bercaw General Store opens in Surrey (Saugus) [story
]
|
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond testified today in the Senate Education Committee about the need for results-proven training for all teachers of reading and math.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
|
Dust off the boots and get ready to holler, because Boots In The Park making its way to back to Santa Clarita, y’all.
|
State Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) and Supervisor Kathryn Barger honor the memory of those lost 109 years ago in Armenian Genocide.
|
The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps is excited to announce the inaugural Donut Day event.
|
The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation has approved $370,000 in funding to support the Vet@ThePark program operated by the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control.
|
The California Department of Public Health is encouraging Californians to take part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 27.
|
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion, introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Board Chair Lindsey P. Horvath, proclaiming May 2024 as Mental Health Awareness Month in Los Angeles County.
|
The Grammy-award winning rock ‘n’ roll group Blues Traveler will take the stage of the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m. May 9.
|
1962
- SCV residents vote to connect to State Water Project, creating Castaic Lake Water Agency (now part of SCV Water) [story
]
|
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a statement in support of the Los Angeles County Chief Executive Officer’s presentation of a $45.4 billion budget for the forthcoming 2024-25 fiscal year.
|
In a celebration held Tuesday, April 23 at the Port of Barcelona, award-winning actress and performer Hannah Waddingham officially welcomed the newest and most innovative Princess Cruises ship, Sun Princess, serving as godmother during a star-studded naming ceremony.
|
Six comprehensive high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District which includes Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch have been ranked among the top public high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report.
|
College of the Canyons will offer four summer sessions running from June 3 through Aug. 17, giving students a variety of options in both class format and scheduling designed to help them achieve their educational goals, from launching a new career to transferring to a four-year university.
|
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced his measure to combat illegal dumping, by increasing penalties and closing a loophole which has enabled the problem for years, was approved in the Senate Public Safety Committee.
|
Super Jazz at the Ranch, a daylong jazz festival hosted by West Ranch High School, is happening Saturday, May 18. Music will fill the air as performers from throughout the region showcase their talents.
|
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, has presented The Healthy Homework Act (AB 2999) to the Assembly Education Committee.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has notified the public that the playground at West Creek Park, 24247 Village Circle Drive, Valencia, CA 91354, is currently closed for repairs on the rubberized surface.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Media Collaborative invites local creatives, media industry professionals, students, parents, teachers and others to celebrate the next generation of media makers participating in the inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival on Saturday, May 18 from 2-5 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
|
1986
- COC board votes to allow Argentine cliff swallows to nest forever on sides of buildings [story
]
