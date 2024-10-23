header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
October 23
1888 - 8:15 a.m.: Newhall's luxurious Southern Hotel burns to the ground [story]
Southern Hotel
Blake Lively’s Betty Booze and Betty Buzz Join Princess Cruises’ ‘Love Line Premium Liquors’ Collection
| Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
Water drop


“Love Line Premium Liquors,” the exclusive collection of wine and spirits from the Valencia based, Princess Cruises, created and curated by creative, celebrity partners is adding a little more sparkle to the line-up with delicious drinks from Betty Booze and Betty Buzz, founded by actor and entrepreneur Blake Lively.

Paired with the freshest fruits, spices, herbs and more, with just the right amount of bubbles to create unmatched, unmistakably delicious drinks, Lively created Betty Buzz (non-alcoholic) and Betty Booze with the simple idea that drinks should be held to the same standard as the food we eat. The brand is committed to making beverages that are real, uncomplicated and delicious, taking the time to create homemade recipes from only the highest quality ingredients.

Betty Buzz is an assortment of premium gluten-free, non-alcoholic sparkling sodas and mixers made from clean ingredients. Betty Booze is a line of premium low ABV ready to drink canned cocktails.

Rolling out on all 16 ships in the Princess fleet over the next several months and included in Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages, guests can sip on a wide variety of great tasting, lower calorie Betty Booze and Betty Buzz beverages, including:

-Betty Booze Sparkling Bourbon with Peach Honey Mint

-Betty Booze Sparkling Tequila with Lime Shiso

-Betty Booze Sparkling Tequila with Smoky Pineapple

-Betty Buzz Sparkling Lemon Lime

-Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon

-Betty Buzz Sparkling Grapefruit

-Betty Buzz Ginger Beer

“Blake’s commitment to delivering high quality drinks with the cleanest ingredients matches our passion to delivering our guests the highest quality experiences grounded in passion, creativity and authenticity,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “With the addition of Betty Booze and Betty Buzz to our exclusive ‘Love Line Liquors Collection,’ we are giving our guests something exciting and new while also expanding drink options to better serve modern, healthy and active lifestyle preferences.”

Exciting Highlights for the Betty Buzz and Betty Booze Brands include:

Betty Buzz

-More than 3 billion media impressions YTD, including Vogue, Variety, Food and Wine, Forbes, Women’s Health

-Over 7 million social impressions YTD

-Top 10 following in the soft drinks category

-#3 on Amazon’s best sellers in soft drinks during July 2024 Prime Day

-More than 60 industry awards since launch

-Nationally available in over 8,000 accounts

Betty Booze

-Over 7 billion media impressions YTD, including Rolling Stone, InStyle, TODAY, CNN, People, US Weekly, Food Network

-More than 70 million social impressions

-Top 10 RTD at Total Wine & more

-12 Industry awards and counting

-Nationally available in over 6,000 accounts

Collaborations with world-renowned culinary tastemakers including Chef Daniel Boulud, Cedric Grolet and Paul Hollywood.

Lively’s Betty Booze and Betty Buzz join the impressive collection of renowned celebrities in the “Love Line Premium Liquors” collection including Pantalones Organic Tequila by Camila and Matthew McConaughey; Sláinte Irish Whiskey by Liev Schreiber; Voli 305 Vodka by Pitbull; Melarosa Sauvignon Blanc, Red Blend and Cabernet Sauvignon by Jason Aldean; and Love Prosecco by Artist Romero Britto.

More information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.
