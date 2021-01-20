header image

1993 - Hart High grad Dee Dee Myers (1979) becomes first female White House press secretary [story]
Dee Dee Myers
California Leaders Blasted for Giving Less COVID-19 Aid to Small Communities
| Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021
covid-19 aid

SACRAMENTO — As coronavirus cases spiked to record highs and spurred statewide lockdowns this past summer, Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Legislature have scrambled to devise a COVID-19 aid plan for the state’s nearly $10 billion share of federal CARES Act funding.

Several months into the pandemic and keen to the fact local budgets were collapsing under the weight of the state’s strict and ever-changing pandemic rules, Newsom and the state’s top lawmakers decided to earmark over $1.5 billion specifically for cash-strapped counties and cities.

But instead of an evenhanded approach, the Democratic leaders picked winners and losers, focusing on population centers they claimed needed extra support in fighting the virus.

In a report issued Tuesday, the state auditor blasted the decision to give large counties nearly twice the amount of COVID-19 aid per resident compared to counties with populations less than 500,000, even though the smaller counties experienced similar or in many cases higher infection rates.

“The California Department of Finance allocated 50% of $1.3 billion to the 16 large counties that had already received funding from the U.S. Treasury, resulting in them receiving nearly double the total per person amount of coronavirus relief funding that finance provided to the 42 small counties,” the audit states.

According to data highlighted in the audit, 16 large counties received $190-197 per resident in CARES Act funding compared to $102 for the remaining 42 counties. The discrepancy stems from the state’s questionable decision to allocate extra COVID-19 aid funding to the 16 counties that already pocketed federal funds the rural counties missed out on, according to State Auditor Elaine Howle.

In her 15-page examination of California’s use of CARES Act funds, Howle pushed back on the state’s claim the additional boost was needed due to a higher rate of spread in the more populated counties. Howle notes a handful of smaller counties registered more cases per capita over the summer than the 16 singled out by the state and should have received more of the discretionary spending.

For example, from last April to June, counties like Imperial, Kings, Lassen, Santa Barbara and Tulare had higher infection rates per 100,000 residents than Los Angeles or Riverside. The former were left out of the initial $4.5 billion CARES Act share intended solely for counties with populations more than 500,000, unlike counties like Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Sacramento.

Howle says the state’s own data proves the department left the smaller counties hanging last summer when it came to budget relief. If Congress and President-elect Joe Biden dole out more pandemic relief, Howle says Newsom and the Legislature should implement a fairer approach.

“We recommend that if the federal government provides California with additional funding to distribute to local governments, the department should more equitably distribute that future Covid‑19‑related funding,” Howle said.

Of California’s $9.5 billion total CARES Act haul, $4.5 billion in COVID-19 aid went to education, $2.7 billion to the general fund, $550 million for homeless housing, $1.3 billion to counties, and $500 million for cities.

While Howle says the department unilaterally decided how to divvy up the county relief, it claims the allocations were made according to the 2020-21 budget plan and that lawmakers were given advance notice before checks were issued.

“The department received no indication from the Joint Legislative Budget Committee that it had failed to correctly interpret and carry out legislative intent in making these allocations,” the department said in a response letter.

The department’s deputy director responded Tuesday that Howle should go looking to the Legislature, not Newsom, for answers.

“The formula finance used to allocate these funds was approved by the Legislature as part of this year’s Budget Act,” said H.D. Palmer in an email. “If the auditor’s office has concerns over this process, they should take their policy recommendations directly to the Legislature — which voted to approve the specific mechanism that governed our actions.”

During budget negotiations last year, numerous lawmakers from smaller counties left out of the lion’s share of the federal relief pleaded for Newsom to step in and provide additional support. A bipartisan group complained that the economic restrictions were hammering rural areas just like they were major metropolitan ones, and as a result, small cities were going bankrupt trying to fight the pandemic.

“This virus doesn’t discriminate based off of population size,” said Democratic state Sen. Mike McGuire at the time.

McGuire, who represents a collection of smaller Northern California counties, said the 500,000 population marker was “completely arbitrary” and that more needed to be done for smaller cities and rural counties.

Assemblyman James Gallagher, who is suing Newsom and has accused the governor of issuing unconstitutional pandemic orders, said on Twitter the audit confirms the rural lawmakers’ complaints.

“Looks like the state auditor found out what we’ve been saying all along…small counties got hosed,” said Gallagher, R-Chico.

Along with a new distribution scheme for the next round of federal relief, Howle says the state needs to be more transparent when determining whether a city should be eligible for the support.

As part of Newsom’s strategy to force local governments to comply with his executive orders such as mandatory masks, the state on two occasions withheld CARES Act funding for cities that decided to flout the emergency rules.

After the Central Valley cities of Coalinga and Atwater passed resolutions declaring themselves “sanctuary cities” for businesses last summer, the state cut them off and withheld $212,000 and $387,000, respectively.

But Howle noted that over the course of the audit, the Newsom administration doled out money to another small city that approved a similar resolution. She said the governor’s office couldn’t prove it fairly “evaluated all cites” to determine if they should receive support.

“Because the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services was unable to demonstrate that it reviewed all 476 cities, we question whether other cities may have passed similar resolutions and may not have been eligible for coronavirus relief funds,” the audit concludes.

— By Nick Cahill, CNS
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 22,232; Vaccines in 'Extremely Limited Supply'
Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021
Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 22,232; Vaccines in 'Extremely Limited Supply'
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 262 new deaths and 6,492 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as the county's rollout of an extremely limited vaccine supply continues at Dodger Stadium and five supersites including Six Flags Magic Mountain.
FULL STORY...
Biden Inauguration: 'This Is Democracy': Biden Calls for Unity in Inaugural Address
Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021
Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021
Biden Inauguration: 'This Is Democracy': Biden Calls for Unity in Inaugural Address
In what some hailed as the most important speech at an inauguration in modern American history, President Joe Biden called for a new era of unity and healing as he pledged to bring an end to the pandemic that has dramatically altered the lives of every American while leading the restoration of a battered economy.
FULL STORY...
Biden's Busy First Day: Action on COVID-19, Climate, Racial Equality
Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021
Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021
Biden's Busy First Day: Action on COVID-19, Climate, Racial Equality
Almost directly after taking the oath as President of the United States, Joe Biden on his first day in office is expected to reverse a number of his predecessor’s policies and federal agency standards.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 22,232; Vaccines in 'Extremely Limited Supply'
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 262 new deaths and 6,492 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as the county's rollout of an extremely limited vaccine supply continues at Dodger Stadium and five supersites including Six Flags Magic Mountain.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 22,232; Vaccines in 'Extremely Limited Supply'
Biden Inauguration: 'This Is Democracy': Biden Calls for Unity in Inaugural Address
In what some hailed as the most important speech at an inauguration in modern American history, President Joe Biden called for a new era of unity and healing as he pledged to bring an end to the pandemic that has dramatically altered the lives of every American while leading the restoration of a battered economy.
Biden Inauguration: 'This Is Democracy': Biden Calls for Unity in Inaugural Address
Biden's Busy First Day: Action on COVID-19, Climate, Racial Equality
Almost directly after taking the oath as President of the United States, Joe Biden on his first day in office is expected to reverse a number of his predecessor’s policies and federal agency standards.
Biden's Busy First Day: Action on COVID-19, Climate, Racial Equality
Wilk Named California Senate Republican Leader-Elect
California Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) was unanimously selected as Senate Republican Leader-elect, Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) announced Wednesday.
Wilk Named California Senate Republican Leader-Elect
New President Inaugurated: White House Changes Hands at Critical Moment in History
Concluding with his oath to faithfully uphold and defend the U.S. Constitution, Joseph R. Biden became the 46th president of the United States at noon Wednesday.
New President Inaugurated: White House Changes Hands at Critical Moment in History
Magic Mountain Opens Vaccination Site, Aims to Administer More Than 2K Doses a Day
The Los Angeles County Public Health Department opened the Six Flags Magic Mountain vaccination site Tuesday, one of the five larger vaccination sites opened this week in conjunction with the Fire Department and other agencies.
Magic Mountain Opens Vaccination Site, Aims to Administer More Than 2K Doses a Day
California Leads Charge Against Parting Gut of Endangered Species Act
California fired back on the Trump administration’s eleventh-hour attempt to gut the Endangered Species Act before the president left office Wednesday.
California Leads Charge Against Parting Gut of Endangered Species Act
L.A. County Health Officials Address Challenges to Vaccination Distribution
After nearly a year of lockdowns, social distancing, widespread infection, and COVID-19-related death in Los Angeles, residents are preparing for the next chapter of the pandemic: vaccination distribution.
L.A. County Health Officials Address Challenges to Vaccination Distribution
Officials: California's Holiday COVID-19 Wave Appears to Have Crested
California’s holiday COVID-19 wave appears to have crested, with state officials announcing Tuesday that hospitalizations and new infections are starting to decrease for the first time in weeks.
Officials: California's Holiday COVID-19 Wave Appears to Have Crested
California Leaders Blasted for Giving Less COVID-19 Aid to Small Communities
As coronavirus cases spiked to record highs and spurred statewide lockdowns this past summer, Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Legislature have scrambled to devise a COVID-19 aid plan for the state’s nearly $10 billion share of federal CARES Act funding.
California Leaders Blasted for Giving Less COVID-19 Aid to Small Communities
L.A. County COVID-19 Vaccine Signup Website Crashes
Soon after Los Angeles County officials announced Tuesday that, by the afternoon, residents age 65 and older could register for the COVID-19 vaccine, the signup website crashed, with thousands of inquiries pending.
L.A. County COVID-19 Vaccine Signup Website Crashes
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: County Ramps Up Large-Scale Vaccination Sites; SCV Tops 22,000 Total Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 186 new deaths and 7,902 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 22,102 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: County Ramps Up Large-Scale Vaccination Sites; SCV Tops 22,000 Total Cases
Pets Are Source of Unconditional Love During Uncertain World | Marcia Mayeda
I think everyone gave a sigh of relief at midnight on Dec. 31, 2020. The most troubling and stressful year in recent memory was finally over.
Pets Are Source of Unconditional Love During Uncertain World | Marcia Mayeda
Strong Winds Fuel Towsley Canyon Fire
A brush fire quickly spread near Towsley Canyon on Tuesday afternoon, with initial reports indicating it had grown by 50 acres within a half-hour.
Strong Winds Fuel Towsley Canyon Fire
Canyon Country Fire Threatens Structures
As winds continue to whip through the Santa Clarita Valley, firefighters are battling another brush fire in Canyon Country where structures may be threatened.
Canyon Country Fire Threatens Structures
California Issues Warning Against Batch of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine After Allergic Reactions Reported
SACRAMENTO – California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan issued the following statement Sunday recommending providers pause the administration of lot 41L20A of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine due to possible allergic reactions that are under investigation.
California Issues Warning Against Batch of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine After Allergic Reactions Reported
ARTree Offering Virtual Individual, Group Classes
ARTree Community Arts Center is offering virtual classes that you can share with family and friends, not just around the country, but around the world.
ARTree Offering Virtual Individual, Group Classes
Planning Commission Further Reviews Proposed Sand Canyon Resort
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission is set to further review the proposed 77-acre Sand Canyon Resort development and hear from the developer after commissioners ruled in November the project needed “some work.”
Planning Commission Further Reviews Proposed Sand Canyon Resort
Today in SCV History (Jan. 19)
1967 - Original airing of Star Trek "Arena" Episode: Kirk battles the Gorn commander (Saugus resident Bobby Clark) at Vasquez Rocks [watch]
Kirk vs. Gorn commander
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 7 Deaths at Henry Mayo Since Friday; SCV Cases Near 22,000
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 88 new deaths and 9,927 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported 7 new fatalities since Friday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 7 Deaths at Henry Mayo Since Friday; SCV Cases Near 22,000
SCV Husband-and-Wife Team Open Rapid COVID-19 Testing Company
After Harleen Grewal became one of the 1 million Los Angelenos to be diagnosed with COVID-19, she realized there’s a better way for people to find out whether they have the virus, or whether they need to isolate because they potentially could make someone else sick.
SCV Husband-and-Wife Team Open Rapid COVID-19 Testing Company
COVID-19 Variant First Found in Other Countries, States Now in California
The California Department of Public Health, in coordination with Santa Clara County and the University of California San Francisco, on Sunday announced that an L452R variant of COVID-19 is increasingly being identified by viral genomic sequencing in multiple counties across the state, including Los Angeles County.
COVID-19 Variant First Found in Other Countries, States Now in California
